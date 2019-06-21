Chantel Jeffries Flaunts Fit Physique In White String Bikini

Chantel Jeffries hit up Miami Beach in style yesterday.

As fans know, the 26-year-old is primarily known for her modeling but she’s also a seasoned DJ as well. According to The Daily Mail, Jeffries is scheduled to DJ at the famed LIV nightclub tonight, but before getting to business, she took a little time to rest and relax. Photos published by the outlet show the stunner setting pulses racing at the beach in Miami. According to the report, she had a long day of traveling so it was nice to unwind by the ocean.

In the photos, the brunette-haired beauty looks absolutely in a white string bikini that leaves little to the imagination. The top of the suit dips low into the model’s chest, exposing major cleavage to onlookers. The bottoms of the sexy suit are just held together by a little piece of string, showing off her long and lean legs. In the photos, her taut tummy is also on display and it looks like she has a six-pack.

The bombshell accessorizes her look with a Burberry bucket hat, a gold chain necklace, and a pair of silver reflective sunglasses. Jeffries appears to be makeup-free in the photos while wearing her long, dark locks down and slightly waved. In some of the photos, the model covered up with a pair of ripped jean shorts while carrying a small Louis Vuitton purse.

Chantel Jeffries soaks up the sun in a white hot bikini while relaxing on Miami beach https://t.co/woIMiigFb7 — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) June 21, 2019

Loading...

As fans know, Jeffries was linked to pop superstar Justin Bieber in the past and she was with him in the car when he infamously got arrested in Miami in 2014 for drag racing. Since then, she has made a name for herself and has worked as a DJ at a number of huge events, including the Vanity Fair Oscar Party and Coachella. In a recent interview with Billboard, the model chatted about her career and how social media has played a huge role in her fame.

“I think the Internet has influenced my career so heavily because before we had the whole world at our fingertips, you were only exposed to things from people that were around you or the town you were in, or things like that,” she shared. “And then when the Internet was booming with MySpace, SoundCloud, Apple Music and Spotify, it opened up a whole new world to be able to really dive in and find things that you truly like, without too much influence from anyone else.”

The model also says that she was exposed to a ton of different music when she was growing up but now with social media, she is able to find up-and-coming artists to use in her sets.