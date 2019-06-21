Josephine Skriver Wows In Daisy Dukes & Itty-Bitty Crop Top On Brazilian Vacation

Josephine Skriver has been keeping fans updated on her travels. The Victoria’s Secret Angel is currently in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Her June 21 Instagram update came straight from the South American metropolis. It sent fans plenty of smiles and a stunning appearance from Skriver.

The picture showed Josephine with fellow models Lais Ribeiro and Jasmine Tookes. The trio appeared relaxed during a day out. The city’s rocks and greenery were in the background. While Lais had opted for a skimpy red dress with matching shades, Jasmine was clad in an outfit not dissimilar from Skriver’s – both were wearing Daisy Dukes. Tookes had gone colorful with her striped crop top. Josephine appeared to have opted for more simplicity in blacks to match her denims, but she wasn’t holding back on the wow factor.

The 26-year-old was showing off her supermodel body in a strappy, black crop top and super-tiny denim shorts. While the upper flaunted the model’s slender shoulders and cleavage, the lower sent fans Skriver’s signature long legs. Void of fancy accessories, Josephine went casual with a simple metallic belt and cross-body bag with an orange strap. Much like her pals, Skriver was smiling. The girls appeared low-frills on the makeup as this wasn’t a highbrow photo shoot.

Fan comments quickly poured in. Many commented on Skriver’s caption written in Portuguese.

“Did u learn any song in Portuguese?” one fan asked.

“@romee.josephine no song but tried to learn to dance a little haha,” Skriver replied.

One fan seemed to have met the star, per their thankful comment.

“Thank you so much for taking your time to meet me and my friends, I am so grateful for that! love u!”

This supermodel now makes headlines wherever she goes. Her Victoria’s Secret runway appearances are legendary, although Skriver is equally popular on social media. Her Instagram following currently sits at 6 million. Just yesterday, Skriver updated her account from Rio de Janeiro in an eye-catching and somewhat eye-popping outfit. The mint green look came as a bra and shorts duo with a matching blazer. The model had been snapped sitting in a chair and showing off her long legs in heeled boots. Over 146,000 fans liked the picture (seen above).

Today’s photo has likewise proven popular. It had racked up over 71,000 likes within two hours of going live. Over 320 fan comments were left.

Skriver’s Instagram is followed by celebrities including Kendall Jenner, Bella Thorne, Stella Maxwell, and Chrissy Teigen.