Jessa Duggar Gives Birth To Daughter Ivy Jane On Her Couch In Dramatic New Video

Jessa Duggar gave birth to her third child, daughter Ivy Jane, on the couch in the home she shares with husband Ben Seewald and sons Spurgeon and Henry, all documented in a dramatic video released of the event by TLC.

People Magazine reported that the Counting On star delivered her first daughter on May 26, 10 days before her scheduled due date.

“Our birth plan through this whole pregnancy was that we would deliver at a birthing suite at the hospital with a midwife there,” Jessa said, reported People. “However, the morning that my water broke was the morning that my midwife had left town for a week.”

The couple’s plan for birth included a secondary midwife in case the first one would not be able to assist in the delivery of their daughter.

Jessa used a tried-and-true method she had previously relied on to get her contractions moving, walking around and changing positions, a method that worked with her two other children while she was in labor. For Ivy’s birth, she also added another method, a castor oil smoothie. The theory behind the smoothie is that the castor oil acts as a stimulant, therefore irritating the bowels and the uterus, causing contractions. It is a natural, old, and uncomfortable method of labor induction.

Jessa was taken to the hospital after giving birth to her daughter as she would not stop bleeding. In Touch Weekly reported that when she gave birth to son Spurgeon in 2015, the reality star also bled heavily and had to be rushed to the hospital from her Arkansas home, requiring a transfusion and an overnight stay before she could be released.

Us Weekly reported that the couple chose the sweet name Ivy Jane for their daughter because they liked the way the names flowed together. The publication also reported that the baby’s middle name, Jane, came from a person who was inspirational to the couple, Lady Jane Grey, a young woman lady who was Queen of England for a short time during the 1500s.

This continues the trend of naming their children after people from the past who have meant something special to the couple. Their first son Spurgeon Elliot was named after Baptist preacher Charles Spurgeon and Christian missionary Jim Elliot. The couple’s second child Henry Wilberforce was named after Matthew Henry, a nonconformist minister and author, and William Wilberforce, a British politician, philanthropist, and a leader of the movement to abolish the slave trade.

Counting On airs on TLC.