Olivia Culpo Sizzles In Bikini-Clad Triple Instagram Update

Olivia Culpo sent Instagram to its knees this week with a bikini-clad upload that her fans are going crazy for.

On Thursday, June 20, the 27-year-old took to her account on the social media platform to wow her 4.1 million followers with a set of new photos from her feature in this year’s edition of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine. The upload included not one, but three sizzling snaps of the babe, who sported a different set of scandalous swimwear in each photo that brought some serious heat to her Instagram page.

The NSFW upload started off with Olivia posing on the beach in a sexy sheer bikini that almost looked more like a bra-and-panty set, and left very little to the imagination. With the wind blowing her short brown tresses in front of her face, the stunner stared at the camera with a sultry look as she tugged at the thin waistband of her bikini bottoms to expose even more of her curves and trim waist. Meanwhile, the matching top of the set was nearly completely see-through after getting wet in the ocean, and was so tiny that it hardly contained her voluptuous assets.

Olivia’s second look was equally as revealing. The model was captured laying in the sand wearing a forest green crochet bikini that flaunted endless amounts of her perfectly bronzed skin. Her bosom spilled out of the minuscule triangle-style top that provided as little coverage as possible, and cut off just below her chest to reveal her chiseled abs that were illuminated by the glowing golden rays of the sun.

A final swipe brought fans to yet another eye-popping snap of the former Miss Universe getting sandy on the beach. Instead of a bikini, Olivia sported a sexy black mesh one piece that left just as much of her flawless physique on display. The barely-there number flaunted an insane amount of cleavage thanks to its daring plunging neckline, as well as her curvy booty and long, toned legs.

The new addition to the bombshell’s Instagram feed certainly went over well with her fans, who awarded the post more than 225,000 likes after just 16 hours of going live on the platform. Hundreds flocked to the comments section as well, where they showered Olivia with compliments on her jaw-dropping display.

“Wowza! Body goals,” wrote Victoria’s Secret model Shanina Shaik, while another fan called her “perfection.”

“Prettiest girl in the world,” commented a third.

This year was Olivia’s second time posing for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine, however it was the first year she was actually able to wear a bikini in the publication. For her Rookie shoot in 2018, Sports Illustrated noted that the babe posed completely nude, covering up with words painted on her skin that “reflected attributes and insecurities in her life.”