‘Russian Kim Kardashian’ Anastasiya Kvitko Flaunts Serious Cleavage In A Neon Bikini

Anastasiya Kvitko just showed Instagram exactly why she has been dubbed the “Russian Kim Kardashian.” The social media star, who boasts over ten million followers on Instagram, flaunted serious cleavage in her latest uploads.

The 24-year-old moved from Russia as a teenager to Miami in order to pursue modeling. Despite having a classic hourglass figure — her body measurements are 38-25-42 — she was turned down by multiple agencies for being “too fat,” according to The Sun.

She now lives in Los Angeles has has earned contracts for companies such as Eliya Cioccolato and Fashion Nova. In fact, the bright yellow bikini worn by the bombshell was from Fashion Nova.

In the picture, the glamor model sits to keep the attention on her ample bosom. The bright yellow triangle bikini top can barely control her assets, and result in serious underboob. The straps on the bikini are clear, allowing maximum exposure. The clear straps are also on the bikini bottom, so Anastasiya’s modesty is preserved by the skimpiest of bottoms.

In addition to the sultry bikini, the model also wore chic rectangular mirrored sunglasses. She appears to have a wristband, possibly for a party, on one arm, with a hair tie on the other. Her hair is styled with large classic waves and a deep side part.

Fans went wild for the picture, which earned the Russian beauty over 266,000 likes and over 4,000 comments.

“Sizzling in bikini,” wrote one fan, using the fire and heart-eyes emoji for emphasis.

“Gorgeous,” seconded another, adding three yellow heart emojis.

“Hot and perfect,” concluded a third.

This was not the first time that Anastasiya has modeled the bikini for her fans. She gave a glimpse of it earlier in the week when she hit the milestone of ten million followers.

In that picture, she is lying stomach-down on a sun-lounger, giving full view of her famous booty. With her deep tan and serious side-swept hair — along with the same mirrored sunglasses — the glamor model was giving serious 90’s beach babe vibes.

This picture was almost as popular, earning 188,000 likes and just shy of 2,700 comments.

Though the model has been accused of copying Kim Kardashian in her posts, Anastasiya insists that they are very different, per The Sun.

“I like Kim Kardashian but I don’t quite like being compared to her,” she explained.

“My body is sporty, my hip muscles are trained, my bottom is the most beautiful one, and I have not done any plastic surgeries on my face,” she concluded.