Spanish Actress Penelope Cruz Busts Out Of Black Versace Dress In Sultry New Photo Shoot

Penelope Cruz is leaving little to the imagination in a racy, new photo shoot.

According to The Daily Mail, Cruz will grace the August issue of Tatler in one of her sexiest spreads to date. In the sultry shoot, Penelope leaves little to the imagination in a number of NSFW outfits including a tight-fitting black Versace dress. In the photo, Penelope lies down on her back, looking directly into the camera with a slight smile on her face.

The Spanish beauty shows off her killer figure in the sexy black number that is primarily held together by gold safety pins. The top of the ensemble leaves little to the imagination as it features a low-plunging neckline, showing off plenty of cleavage to fans. Cruz accessorizes the look with a gold bracelet around her wrist and wears her long, dark locks down while they flow on the ground. For the stunning shoot, the 45-year-old also dons a face full of makeup complete with eyeshadow, eyeliner, mascara, and highlighter.

But this was not the only hot, all-black look that she wore for the spread. Another photo from the shoot shows Penelope rocking a pair of black underwear underneath a set of black tights. Her killer legs are fully on display in the photo and she completes the look with a leather biker jacket. Like in the previous photo, the Spanish-born beauty sports a face full of beautiful makeup and wears her long, dark locks down and at her back. In this particular look, she accessorizes with pair of dangly silver earrings.

Penélope Cruz sets pulses racing in a VERY sultry photoshoot https://t.co/1VFmWyoxlJ — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) June 21, 2019

In the Tatler spread, Cruz also chatted about a wide-range of topics including her views on a man complimenting a woman. In her eyes, Penelope sees no problem with this but with the current state of the hot topic of sexual assault, many people are against it.

“This is a worldwide problem. This is a big thing. And for us to be commenting, oh, no, in 2019, you cannot say a woman looks good? Are we f***ing crazy?,” Cruz asked.

Cruz also briefly talked about her husband, Javier Bardem and their decision to remain relatively quiet about their relationship in the press. Of course, for them it’s worked really well.

“A really good decision for us, not to talk about our relationship. It would feel very strange to do it a different way. I just couldn’t do it.”

For fans looking to catch the entire interview and spread with Tatler, Penelope’s issue will be out on June 27.