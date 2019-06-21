Meghan Markle Is Reportedly Responsible For Foundation Split Because Prince Harry Is ‘Easily Influenced’

One day after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they would no longer be a part of the Royal Foundation — a charity that Harry and William founded together — a report is claiming that Meghan is responsible for the split.

In an interview during Friday’s episode of Good Morning Britain, biographer Tom Bower said that while Harry is a decent person, he has been influenced by Meghan, per The Sun.

When asked if he believed that Meghan was responsible for the split of charity, Bower said yes.

“I do, I think Harry is a really decent bloke but easily influenced,” the author said.

“I think he’s found great love with her, but at the same time has married a woman who is very determined, very ambitious and has had a huge career in her terms in Hollywood and now to some extent thinks that she’s going to have a new career in London. I don’t think she wants to be constrained by the royal demands and the royal way of doing things.”

Bower, who has written several unauthorized biographies, went on to explain that the way all of the PR regarding the couple has been handled — from their wedding to the birth of their child to their future tour of Africa — seems to be all about an “individual Meghan-led operation.”

However, royal correspondent Katie Nicholl disagreed with Bower and claimed that while there has been a rift between Harry and William, she did not think that Meghan was to blame for the split from the Royal Foundation. She said given the history between the brothers, a division of their charitable fund seemed like a natural next step.

Full story here on confirmation that Harry and Meghan are to split from the Royal Foundation ????????https://t.co/Ma0gocjrNG — Lizzie Robinson (@LizzieITV) June 20, 2019

Nicholl pointed out that because Harry and Meghan now have a family — along with their own household and their own court — it made sense that they should have their own charitable foundation as well. She added that Harry and Meghan have different roles than William and his wife, Kate Middleton, who will eventually be king and queen consort.

William and Harry established the Royal Foundation in 2009. Kate later joined the two after she and William became engaged. The Sun reported that the foundation had experienced much success over the years with a recent focus on mental health issues and wildlife conservation.

The Royal Foundation said the split came after a recent review of its structure, adding that both couples would still work together on other projects in the future.