Marijuana Use In Some Washington Cities Doubled After Legalization, Say Researchers After Studying Sewage

'It’s stinky,' said the lead chemist in the study.

Marijuana use in some Washington cities has doubled since the state legalized recreational pot use — a conclusion reached by researchers studying the cities’ sewage, the Associated Press reports. And, as lead researcher Dan Burgard says, it’s “stinky.”

Teams of chemists from the University of Puget Sound and the University of Washington drove out to wastewater treatment plants, acquired cooler-sized samples of frozen, untreated wastewater, then took them back to the lab, thawed them out, and tested them.

If that sounds unbelievably disgusting to you, you have good company in lead researcher Dan Burgard. He admits that his job can be unpleasant, but he’s seen — or should we say, smelled — worse.

“We’ve worked with urine, we’ve worked with wastewater, and we’ve worked with port-a-potties. It’s not as bad a port-a-potties.”

Using liquid chromatography and mass spectrometry, researchers looked for THC-COOH, which the body produces when it metabolizes THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana. And they found it — quite a bit of it actually.

In fact, they found so much that they concluded that marijuana use in Washington has gone up considerably since legalization. And in one city — Tacoma — use appears to have doubled since that time.

Then again, there’s a chance that it hasn’t. The rise in THC metabolites could be attributed to more people smoking marijuana since legalization. On the other hand, it could be that people who used prior to legalization are using more. Or it could be that people are simply smoking — and eating — better pot.

It’s been known for some time now that legal pot sold at dispensaries in states where it’s legal is far better than it was a generation ago. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, advances in growing technology — and the fact that growers can operate legally — the potency of marijuana has increased dramatically over the past couple of decades. In fact, modern pot is so potent that researchers in the study mentioned in the article linked to above that hospitals are seeing an increase in patients in acute psychosis after smoking too much cannabis.

Studying sewage for evidence of drug use is not a new thing. It’s been done in Europe and Australia, ostensibly to determine trends in drug use, including which neighborhoods drugs are used in, which drugs are used, when these substances are most often consumed, and so on. Vice calls it an unconstitutional form of mass surveillance.

But drug policy researcher Beau Kilmer thinks otherwise. He notes that surveys about drug abuse, in which it’s expected the users will self-report, may not be accurate due to respondents being dishonest. He says that analyzing sewage for drug use “helps fill an important research gap.”