Halle Berry Sizzles In Glam Throwback Photo & Instagram Can’t Deal

Halle Berry celebrated “Throw Back Thursday” on social media in great style. Yesterday, the stunning 52-year-old actress treated her 5.3 million Instagram followers to a glamorous throwback photo that send many of her fans on a sweet trip down memory lane, sparking both nostalgia and adoration.

For her latest Instagram update, Halle chose a still image form her iconic 1999 TV movie, Introducing Dorothy Dandridge, for which the actress snagged the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie. The snapshot in question was a sultry boudoir photo that sent pulses racing all over Instagram, raking up a flurry of likes and flattering comments – and deservedly so.

Pictured as the fabulous Dorothy Dandridge, Halle channeled old Hollywood glamor in the jaw-dropping shot. Snapped in front of a lighted vanity mirror, the gorgeous actress donned a sparkling light-toned cocktail gown that clung to her every curve, tracing the sinuous contour of her hourglass frame.

The raven-haired beauty looked nothing short of spectacular in the shimmering, curve-hugging dress. Photographed from behind, Halle put her flawless figure on display in the tight-fitting number, to the delight of her legions of fans. Boasting a bateau neckline that showed quite a generous amount of skin, the sleeveless dress showcased her bare back and her slender arms. At the same time, the flattering design accentuated her lithe waistline and sculpted hips, drawing all of the attention toward her curvy backside.

Halle was the embodiment of elegance in the sizzling throwback photo. The John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum actress cut a chic and very seductive figure in the dazzling cocktail dress, flaunting her spectacular physique in the glamorous attire. Turning her face to the camera as if caught by surprise, she looked directly into the lens with an intense gaze and slightly parted her lips in a provocative manner.

The stylish actress oozed sophistication and sex appeal in the enticing shot. Her alluring pose – one that suggested the image was a candid shot, taken while Halle’s character was refreshing her makeup in the mirror with an interrupted gesture – conveyed both refinement and sensuality. A champagne coupe and a cocktail shaker resting on the table in front of the mirror added even more finesse to the ensnaring pic.

Halle Berry poses with the Emmy award won for her performance in ‘Introducing Dorothy Dandridge,’ on September 10, 2000. David McNew / Getty Images via Newsmakers

Needless to say, Halle’s fans went crazy over the breathtaking short. Her throwback photo received a lot of love from her massive following, garnering more than 114,000 likes in addition to over 1,500 comments.

“am i the only person who thinks that halle is dorothy reincarnated [sic]?” wrote one Instagram user, underlining their admiration for Halle’s ageless beauty with a loudly-crying-face emoji and a heart emoji.

“Clutch my heart,” quipped another.

“You was [sic] born to play her hands down @halleberry,” penned a third fan.

The sentiment was echoed by another message that read, “You definitely embodied her,” trailed by a string of flattering emoji.

Actress Dorothy Dandridge trying on a dress and looking in the mirror, during a cabaret season at The Savoy Hotel in London, on April 11, 1956. Keystone/Hulton Archive / Getty Images

“Loved you in this film… just as much as the original,” remarked one adoring fan, adding a purple-heart emoji and a rose emoji for emphasis.

One of Halle’s Instagram followers took the time to leave the Catwoman star a lengthy message of gratitude for her incredible portrayal of the sensational artist, Dorothy Dandridge, the first African-American actress to be Oscar-nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role.