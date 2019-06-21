Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Skimpy Gray Bikini As She Hilariously Falls Off Paddle Board In Costa Rica

Kourtney Kardashian appears to be having the time of her life on a family vacation in Costa Rica.

As fans of the reality star know, Kardashian and her ex, Scott Disick, took their three kids – Mason, Penelope, and Reign – on a tropical getaway this week. Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, and their three eldest children – North, Saint, and Chicago – also made the journey. While there, the Kardashian clan appears to be having a blast and yesterday, Kourt, Kim, and Scott opted to hit the ocean for a fun-filled day of paddle boarding. Photos published by The Daily Mail show the trio laughing and having a blast after the water activity.

The publication also caught a blunder when Kourtney fell off of her paddle board. In the photo, the mother of three throws her hands in the air and has a huge smile on her face as she falls into the water. The 39-year-old shows off her killer figure in a gray bikini that features a top with one strap. Kardashian’s toned abs, legs, and arms are fully on display for the water excursion. She wears her long, dark locks slicked back in a wet ponytail while covering her face with an oversized pair of sunglasses.

During most of the outing, Kardashian stood on the back of the board while an unknown female paddled her around the ocean. When Kourtney took a spill, the woman also went down with her, but the ladies didn’t seem to mind as they were both all smiles during the outing. When she got off her board, Kourt was greeted by Kim and Scott, and the three appeared to have a conversation while wading in the water.

Disick went shirtless, rocking a pair of swim trunks and sunglasses as he chatted with the two Kardashian sisters. Kim looked similar to her older sister, wearing her long, dark locks down and slightly waved while showing off her killer figure in a black bikini. After they were finished in the water, the trio lounged by the ocean and once again, they appeared to be all smiles.

Loading...

As The Inquisitr reported earlier, the family trip has been making headlines because Disick’s girlfriend, Sofia Richie, did not join the family on the getaway. At this point, it is not clear if Richie was invited on the trip and could not make it or if she was not invited at all. Two years ago, the Kardashians also jetted off to the Central American country.

New episodes of KUWTK air Sundays on E! network.