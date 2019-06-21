Aluna Francis Accuses Former Collaborator Of Sexual Assault

Aluna Francis from British duo AlunaGeorge has opened up about being sexually assaulted by a former collaborator. According to Music News, the “I Remember” songstress revealed the awful experience during an appearance on the Next Episode BBC podcast.

During the podcast, Francis left the collaborator’s name unnamed at all times but did describe the traumatic memory.

She explained that he invited her to his hotel room so she could charge her phone there while they were working on a track together in the studio. Once the pair were both inside his room, she recalled him becoming a completely different person.

“His behavior went from naught to 100,” she revealed.

“He pinned me down and he’d taken his trousers down and he was trying to put his d**k in my mouth. So I wrestled him off, and he was still laughing ’cause he thought it was a game and that I was having a really fun time, having a pretend rape situation.”

The “Man Down” hitmaker admitted that she felt ashamed at the time and also confused.

“Musicians are crazy ambitious about getting their craft out there. And that’s why I think there’s so much shame about these kinds of situations,” Aluna explained.

Shortly after she told her story, she took to Twitter to clear something up. After not naming the abuser, fans thought it could have been George Reid, the other member of AlunaGeorge. Francis explained that it wasn’t him and that he is like a brother to her and is a true artist. She also thanked everyone who was sending her good wishes and light after the podcast episode aired.

AlunaGeorge’s career kickstarted in 2012 when they released their breakout track, “You Know You Like It.” The single became their first U.K. top 40 entry, peaking at No. 39. The duo created a lot of buzz and came second in the Sound of 2013 poll run by the BBC. In 2013, their single “Attracting Flies” became their highest charting U.K. single as the lead artist, reaching No. 17. Their collaboration with Disclosure, “White Noise,” peaked at No. 2 in the U.K. and was nominated for British Single of the Year at the 2014 BRIT Awards.

Their debut album, Body Music, was released July 2013 via Island Records and reached No. 11 in the U.K.

In 2015, DJ Snake remixed their single “You Know You Like It,” which became their first global smash. In the U.S. it charted at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and has since been certified double platinum, per RIAA.

The duo released their second studio album, I Remember, in 2016. Last year, they released their self-released second EP, Champagne Eyes.