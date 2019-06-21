Lindsay Lohan Inks Record Deal After Cancellation Of MTV Series

Lindsay Lohan has reportedly inked a record deal weeks after the cancellation of her MTV series Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club following just one season and the reported shuttering of her eponymous tourist destination in Mykonos, Greece, on which the show was based.

Page Six reported that the former movie star-turned-reality television host has just signed a deal with Tommy Mottola’s Casablanca Records, marking her second go-around at the label. The first time she recorded for Casablanca was when she was 18-years-old in 2004. The record was called Speak and it reached No. 4 on the Billboard 200 Chart. Speak coincided with the release of Lohan’s Disney film, Herbie: Fully Loaded. The album was followed by A Little More Personal, one year later, also under Casablanca Records.

Lohan’s tune “Bossy” from the album Speak was the theme song to her now-defunct MTV show. Lohan’s representative, Anna Rothchild, confirmed to Page Six that Lindsay would not be returning to the MTV series, which the actress initially denied, claiming the news outlet was spreading false information about her.

“There was a renewal idea that producers hoped would perk it up for a second season,” The Daily Mail reported, citing a source close to the series. “It would be turned into a show about Lindsay and [her mother] Dina and [sister] Ali, [but] that wasn’t going to happen.”

Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club From MTV Reality Show is Completely Deserted https://t.co/ULc8z8IKTC — TMZ (@TMZ) June 21, 2019

Lohan posted and deleted a photo to Instagram, per Page Six, where she reportedly wrote of their story claiming the former Mean Girls star’s club was shuttered. The Daily Mail captured the image before it was deleted.

“If you want a true story [Page Six] travel to #Istanbul and write something real for once… Children that need attention which I work with and none of you writers try and help. Families that loose [sic] limbs in Syria and you write crap stories about celebs.”

Loading...

She then noted, “I prefer my real life to be working with children and being with my family. The club is moving to other locations in the world… so chill out Page Six.”

Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club focused on Lohan’s management of her beach club in Mykonos, Greece, her current and future career plans, and the working lives of the staff at the club.

TMZ reported that the actress opened her first nightclub in Greece called LOHAN, alongside pal and restauranteur partner Dennis Papageorgiou in 2016. TMZ also claims the club on which the series was based is deserted, per several photos shared with visitors in the area to the news outlet. The same story said that Lohan confirmed that the club was changing location to Athens.