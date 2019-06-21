Jon Gosselin’s Sweet Birthday Tribute To Girlfriend Colleen Conrad Has Fans Bashing His Ex-Wife Kate

The 'Kate Plus Date' star is slammed for not having a real job.

Jon Gosselin posted some sweet words in honor of his girlfriend, Colleen Conrad’s, birthday, but some of his followers turned it into trash talk aimed at his ex-wife, Kate.

Earlier this week, the former Jon and Kate Plus 8 star posted a sweet birthday tribute to Conrad on Instagram and thanked her for all she does for him and his kids, as previously shared by The Inquisitr. Many of Jon Gosselin’s fans took to the comments section of his post to say how happy he looks and what a wonderful couple he and Colleen seem to be.

But some fans zeroed in on Jon’s closing line to Colleen, which said, “I hope you have a wonderful day tomorrow, since you worked all day today!!!”

Jon’s post sparked a big reaction from fans of the famous reality TV family.

“Wow you’ve got a woman who actually goes to work that’s awesome,” one fan wrote. When a fellow commenter noted that Conrad has “an actual great career,” the Gosselin fan added, “Yes, I know, unlike Jon’s previous wife.”

Others fired back at Kate Gosselin’s new reality TV dating show, Kate Plus Date, with, comments like, “I’m wondering how much money they had to pay those guys to date Kate on that new TLC show.”

Jon Gosselin’s girlfriend Colleen Conrad is a graduate of Pene State who worked as a registered nurse before returning to school to get her Masters’ degree, according to YourTango. In 2017, Jon shared his girlfriend’s achievements to Instagram, posting a photo of her cap and gown and writing, “Congratulations honey, Masters in Nursing and Nurse Practitioner!!! Drexel University, BOOM!”

Jon Gosselin may not have nice things to say about his ex-wife Kate, but he previously described Colleen Conrad as “driven” when speaking to reporters, per People.

Meanwhile, before she shot to fame on Jon and Kate Plus 8, Kate Gosselin was also a nurse. Kate worked at the Reading Hospital and Medical Center as a labor and delivery room nurse, according to The New York Daily News. But Kate left her nursing career to raise her twin daughters and sextuplets, and TLC soon gave her a new career as a reality star.

But as her marriage to Jon crumbled in 2009, Kate renewed her nursing license with the Pennsylvania Department of State, according to ET Online. Kate never went back to her original career, though, and instead returned to TV to star in the solo spinoff Kate Plus 8, competed on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, and did a stint on the Donald Trump-hosted Celebrity Apprentice. Now, Kate is trying her hand at dating on TLC’s Kate Plus Date.

In fact, the mom of eight has said the only way she can earn enough money to support her kids on her own is to work on TV. Kate recently told The Jenny McCarthy Show that she still worries about money.

“We are very fortunate that we have like 10, 12 years of Kate Plus 8 on TLC. I’ve supported eight kids essentially on my own and that is the Number 1 thing. [Money] is a huge concern for me. Again, people think ‘She makes [a lot]’—nope! You divide that by eight.”

Still, it appears that Kate Gosselin haters don’t count a career as a reality star as a real job.

Kate Plus Date airs Mondays at 10 p.m. on TLC.