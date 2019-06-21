Victoria’s Secret Model Lais Ribeiro Spills Out Of Colourful Top In Rio

Victoria’s Secret model Lais Ribeiro has been stunning fans lately with her Instagram snaps from Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, where she seems to be with a few of her fellow models on a tropical getaway. Ribeiro is actually originally from Brazil, so she’s probably having a blast showing some of her friends the sights, and just enjoying some of the things she’s been away from for a while.

Recently, she shared another picture from Brazil that showcased her toned physique. The look is a matching crop top and skirt combination in a bright red and pink pattern that couldn’t be more perfect for Brazil. While the skirt isn’t really showcased in the first snap she shared, the top had fans positively drooling. The crop top shows off an expanse of her toned midriff, and also has a deep V cut that allows her to flaunt some major cleavage. Instead of just regular straps, the top has tie straps that make the outfit look even more alluring — it seems as though one slip and it could all come off. She’s paired the look with some hoop earrings, a simple necklace, and some bold retro sunglasses. The shot had a sassy caption that many of her fans found amusing.

The comments included many of her fans commenting in other languages, proving what a diverse international fan base she has. She posed for the shot in front of a beautiful wall of greenery, proving that models can find the perfect selfie location just about anywhere. After all, they’re paid to know all their angles and how to make anything look amazing in a photograph.

A picture she shared shortly after showed that she spent the evening with some of her fellow Victoria’s Secret angels, both also rocking outfits that showcase their amazing physiques.

As the more full-body shot of her outfit proves, Ribeiro has paired the revealing crop top with an equally spicy skirt. Not only is it tight and relatively short, it also has a slit up the side that shows off a ton of her toned thighs.

Given her caption on the second shot with the whole squad, it seems that they were in search of caipirinhas — a signature Brazilian cocktail. Between all the actual work that they’re probably doing in Brazil on whatever campaign or assignment they’re there for, they seem to be finding time to plan a little girls’ night out on the town.