‘Human Barbie’ Frida Aasen Redefines Sexy In Skimpy Bikini Snap

Frida Aasen took advantage of the warmer weather in her latest Instagram post, where she was seen lounging on a boat soaking up the sun.

The Norwegian model enticed her followers wearing a tiny, black one-shoulder bikini. The bikini top was a traditional bandeau style and the bottoms featured two thin side straps. Other than the bikini, she wore only a pair of black sunglasses. Reclining back on soft cushions, Aasen struck a sensual pose for the camera. With both arms above her head and running her hands through her hair, Assen was the picture of seductive.

Bending her knees slightly, the beauty’s lean, leggy body was on full display. The model’s sculpted abs and the curve of her thin waist could not be ignored in the sultry snap. From her flawless skin to her pouty lips, everything about this photo screamed sexy.

The model captioned the photo with sun emojis, which said enough. Her fans loved the snap. One of the stunner’s fans called her a “Human Barbie,” while another said “This body w o w.” Another fan said, “your beauty captivates!”

The 24-year-old certainly does know how to captivate her followers. While many of her photos highlight modeling shoots, the bikini shots get her followers excited.

Aasen, who walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2017 and 2018, said that she never really thought about becoming a model because she was somewhat shy growing up. In an interview with Fashion Week Daily magazine, she said she was discovered quite randomly while she was doing some Christmas shopping in a mall and a person — who is now her agent — asked her how tall she was.

For those wondering, the blond bombshell is 5-feet-9-inches, and there is no denying that her swimwear snaps highlight her incredibly long and lean figure the most.

But no matter what the model wears, she always looks stunning, which explains why she has appeared in ad campaigns for Nasty Gal, Dsquared, and Saks Fifth Avenue.

Aasen said that when she started modeling she was just 16-years-old, and she knew nothing about modeling, wearing heels, makeup or fancy clothes. A lot has changed over the years, as she exudes nothing but confidence and class in her photos.

To help keep her body looking fabulous, Aasen said she does Pilates and SoulCycle, adding that she liked the hip-hop-themed rides the most.

Those wanting to keep up with Aasen can follow her Instagram account.