Ayesha Curry Shows Off Legs In Colorful Mini Skirt

Though Ayesha Curry wears her chef’s coat while she’s in the kitchen at her restaurant, for her hosting gigs, she has different wardrobe requirements. She’s currently doing the press rounds promoting her latest project, Family Food Fight. The cooking competition where families can showcase their favourite recipes and cook together as teams is the perfect match for the family-focused foodie — and she’s been absolutely stunning with all her outfits on the press tour. While she’s been outspoken about dressing modestly before, she’s not afraid to show off a little bit of of leg from time to time.

She recently shared her last press day outfit on her Instagram page, and it’s a total stunner. The look is a colourful patterned mini dress or top/skirt combination that showcases her amazing legs. The top is a modest long-sleeve shirt with colourful stripes and a high neck. To amp up the appeal, though, the bottom is a little more sultry — it has vertical patterned stripes instead of horizontal stripes, and is a little pleated mini skirt that comes to just mid-thigh. She’s paired the look with some simple black pumps, which make her legs look even longer. She’s added her own stylistic twist to the outfit by rocking bold pink eye shadow and a unique half-up bun hairstyle.

In the caption, Ayesha asks her fans to tune in to her show. It seems to be a project that’s near and dear to her heart — while she’s known for spending a lot of her time in the kitchen, she also tries to make it a family affair whenever possible.

Of course, her husband Stephen Curry is usually too busy with his duties as a basketball superstar for the Golden State Warriors to spend too much time in the kitchen. Her daughters, however, love to help out.

Loading...

In an interview with USA Today, she shared her secret for getting her daughters involved in cooking — and how to get them to eat their vegetables.

“I’ve had my oldest — she’s now almost seven — in the kitchen since she was old enough to sit on the counter by herself. My biggest message is: “Cook with your kids.” It gives them confidence. It builds relationships. There are studies that show that if you cook with kids and give them a task, they’re more apt to try whatever it is they had a hand in making. That’s how I get my kids to eat their veggies.”

It sounds like they couldn’t have found a better host and judge for a culinary competition show that’s all about family.