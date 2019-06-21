‘Teen Mom OG’ Dad Ryan Edwards Reportedly Accused His Wife Of Cheating While He Was Behind Bars

Teen Mom OG dad Ryan Edwards spent some time behind bars earlier this year. Now a report from Pop Culture states that that dad of two reportedly accused his wife Mackenzie Standifer of cheating on him while he was in jail.

Ryan was arrested in January for reportedly walking out on a bar tab. He spent three months in jail for the theft as well as past charges. He was released in April and, upon his release, reportedly “wasn’t happy” with his wife’s transformation. She reportedly changed her fashion style while he was away.

After Ryan’s release, a source spoke to Radar Online and explained the supposed accusations that were being made. The source claimed that Ryan accused Mackenzie of cheating and that she was “crying” and that she “didn’t understand what she did wrong.”

While her husband was away in jail, Mackenzie was at home caring for the couple’s kids. Mackenzie has a son from a previous relationship as well as the son that she shares with Ryan. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, on a recent episode of Teen Mom OG, Mackenzie confessed that she didn’t visit Ryan everyday while he was in jail.

“I think what people don’t realize though is Ryan’s been arrested three times, and every time he’s been arrested, I’ve been there. Like, I have watched him get put in handcuffs three times. It’s torture.”

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer wed in 2017. The couple married before Ryan went to rehab. A year later, the couple were expecting their first child together. Mackenzie gave birth to their son, Jagger, in October 2018 while Ryan was away at rehab. Ryan was home in time for the holidays before his January 2019 arrest.

Now out of jail and back home, the couple have remained relatively quiet on social media. However, Mackenzie did recently post a few photos of them to Instagram showing them on a vacation. The two looked happy in the photos.

Viewers were introduced to Ryan Edwards on Season 1 of 16 and Pregnant. His then girlfriend Maci Bookout found out she was pregnant with their son, Bentley. Maci continues to share her story on Teen Mom OG and a lot of her story focuses on Ryan and his troubles. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, though, she isn’t exactly happy with the way her storyline is being portrayed.

Fans can tune in to all-new episodes of Teen Mom OG Monday nights on MTV.