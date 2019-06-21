WWE News: Veteran Superstar Appears To Be Teasing New Gimmick On Social Media

In a WWE career that has spanned more than two decades — with stints in other companies in between — Matt Hardy has worked a number of gimmicks. Most recently, the 44-year-old in-ring veteran reunited with his younger brother Jeff and briefly held the SmackDown Tag Team Championships, while seemingly moving away from the “Woken” gimmick he had used in the months prior. But with Jeff Hardy expected to miss a considerable amount of time with a leg injury, it appears that Matt is testing out a brand new gimmick on social media that seems to focus on the first four letters of his surname.

According to a report from Wrestling Inc., the older Hardy took to his social media accounts this week to post a new video that hinted at the new creative direction his character could be taking. In the clip — which was captioned “YOU DON’T UNDERSTAND HOW HARD IT IS TO BE MATT HARDY” in all-caps — the multiple-time tag team champion enumerates the various things pro wrestlers need to do as part of their job, complaining as well about how difficult it is to perform these tasks.

“I’ve been at work since 11 AM this morning,” Matt says in the video, as quoted by Wrestling Inc.,

“I can’t even begin to describe how challenging today has been! At work, I was tasked with fulfilling two intricate, detailed, compelling segments of live television. I can’t put in to words how difficult that is. I don’t even think the Authors of Pain could be the authors of my pain. You don’t understand how hard it is to be Matt Hardy.”

It looks like we could be about to see ANOTHER Matt Hardy gimmick:https://t.co/6jwlm1c2cA — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) June 19, 2019

Per Wrestling Inc., the gimmick seems to be in its infancy, but there are some “obvious” word associations at work, given that the first four letters of Matt Hardy’s last name spell the word “hard.” It was separately noted by Sportskeeda that Hardy had posted a number of similar videos in previous days, which could possibly hint that his new gimmick will be that of a “spoilt, obnoxious rich guy” who still finds time to complain about things.

As further pointed out, this isn’t the first time this year that Hardy has used social media to tease the debut of a new character. In March, the wrestler posted a video of himself playing a variety of previous characters, including his “Woken” and “Big Money” gimmicks from earlier this decade and his Matt Hardy V1 character from the early 2000s. This was supposed to herald his repackaging as “The Multifarious” Matt Hardy, but this never came to pass as the new character apparently didn’t catch on as expected.