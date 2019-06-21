Meghan Markle Shocks Fans With Appearance In Final Season Trailer Of ‘Suits’

Fans of Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex and wife of Prince Harry, were stunned to see the newbie royal in the trailer for the final season of Suits, her last acting job before jumping the pond to live full-time in England with her fiance in 2017.

It will be an “unforgettable” final season of the USA Network series, which will take its final bow for its ninth and final season beginning this July. “Unforgettable” is the title of the final season of the last series of shows.

The trailer features some of the most dramatic moments of the past eight seasons of the series. Perhaps the most surprising aspect of the series of clips, and likely in an effort to capitalize on the participation of Markle in the series before she took a royal title, was the fact that she was heavily featured alongside Patrick J. Adams as the show’s main characters, Rachel and Mike.

All of the couple’s most dramatic moments in the series were featured, capped off with the duo’s romantic wedding at the end of Season 7. Both Adams and Markle then simultaneously left the series.

Taking the mantle from Rachel and Mike are the characters of Harvey and Donna, who made their romance official at the close of the final episode of Season 8 in February 2019. Actors Gabriel Macht and Sarah Rafferty will be featured heavily in the series’ final series of shows as their romantic coupling will take over the spotlight once held by Markle and Adams.

Rumor has it, according to Us Weekly, that Adams will return to the show, and will work alongside Katherine Heigl, who plays Samantha. The show will also update fans on what the character of Rachel has been up to since she left the series.

Shortly after her last days on the set of Suits, Markle took her now-famous trip to Botswana, Africa with Prince Harry, cementing their growing feelings for one another as they camped out under the stars together for several days, away from the prying eyes of the press who were yet to truly discover the depths of their relationship.

The couple made their relationship official in September of 2017 when she accompanied him to the Invictus Games opening ceremony in Toronto, Canada, sparking a flurry of interest in their union by the worldwide press and fans of the royal family who hoped that after years of missteps, Prince Harry had finally found a woman to make his wife.

Loading...

By November of that same year, the couple announced they were to be wed, with Markle showing off a stunning engagement ring with diamonds sourced both from Botswana and from the estate of Princess Diana. In May of 2018 the couple wed and by October, announced they were pregnant with their first child.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, the couple’s first child, was born on May 6, 2019.

Suits returns to the USA Network for its final season beginning July 17, at 9 p.m. ET.