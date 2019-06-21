Daily Dose Of ‘General Hospital’: Diane Gives Her Blessing For A Neil And Alexis Pairing

It's always good to have Alexis and Diane on screen together.

Diane Miller has been back on screen as Willow Tait’s lawyer. On Thursday’s General Hospital, she had a little fun at the expense of Alexis. The two lawyers have been good friends for years now and fans are always up for a little girl time between them. They ran into each other at Kelly’s after Alexis had a quick encounter with Dr. Neil Byrne. Those two made a little small talk before he headed out the door. There was obvious flirtation between them and it certainly didn’t go unnoticed by Diane.

The red head spotted the encounter and proceeded to tease Alexis about it. Diane was all for her friend having a little love in her life, just as long as it’s not Julian, as she told Alexis. She encouraged her to not hold back, but Alexis explained her situation that is preventing her from pursuing him. Diane didn’t seem too bothered by Neil being her therapist. The women will be heading to court on Friday’s show. General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps indicates that Shiloh will confront both of them and will be taunting Alexis in the courtroom.

Diane warned Willow to be ready as Shiloh’s lawyer can be ruthless. He is pretty confident he will get what he wants and that is his son. Viewers know that Neil has some type of connection with cults that has to do with his wife and daughter. In the process of trying to find more information about Neil for Alexis, Diane ran upon a death notice for his daughter named Joanna. She supposedly died in 2014.

The notice also revealed that his wife’s name is Deirdre. It’s not known for sure yet if she is alive or dead. It stands to reason that she is no longer alive as Alexis discovered that Neil had a memory page online for both of them.

Neil’s backstory is slowly coming to the surface now that Shiloh’s crimes are being exposed. Many assumed that Willow would end up to be Neil’s daughter and Harmony his wife, but the writers look like they are heading in a different direction with this.

General Hospital viewers learned this week that Willow’s dad overdosed and she blames herself for choosing DOD over him. There is likely more to his death that will be exposed soon enough. Neil met with Kevin Collins on Thursday saying that he is having feelings for one of his patients. He was obviously talking about Alexis. He wants to share some of his past with her, but says he is still grappling with it. Kevin advised him not to. However, it looks like Alexis may just find it out on her own before he has a chance to tell her about his past.

Keep checking back for more updates and General Hospital spoilers as the possible romance between Alexis and her therapist may just become a thing soon.