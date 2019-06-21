Rihanna Joins Seth Meyers For A Hilarious Day Drinking Session

This past Wednesday may have been one of the greatest days of Seth Meyers’ life — no exaggeration.

Fans of the Late Night With Seth Meyers host will know that his biggest celebrity crush is, by far, Rihanna, which he has said many times on air (according to him, his wife doesn’t mind because she also crushes hard on RiRi). And this week, he had the chance to get together with the world’s coolest woman and embark on a day drinking session that ended up with the two of them very drunkenly singing and dancing to her hit tune, “Work.”

Their fun hang-out started with the two of them straight up downing a shot and chasing it with a nice cold beer, proving that they were not there to joke around. And while Seth actually drank up his entire beer in one gulp, Rihanna tried to match but gave up halfway through. As reported by Hollywood Life, the drinking buddies then headed to the bar, where Seth served an array of cocktails inspired by the pop star’s songs: “Under My Rumbrela,” “Diamonds in the Rye,” “We Found Veuve In A Hostess Place” (actual champagne paired with a Twinkie), and “Bi*** Better Have My Bunny” (booze poured into a headless chocolate bunny). And while all the drinks looked fairly gross, RiRi was game for trying all of Seth’s crazy cocktails!

After their weird boozing-up session, they were ready to start playing some fun drinking games. The first game had Seth show Rihanna some of her most iconic outfits to see if she could remember where she wore them — if she didn’t, she would have to drink. Both of them ended up having to down some shots before starting a Q&A in which the Fenty Beauty founder asked the late-night host what she should do if she were to quit music. Seth suggested she should be a pilot, to which she replied, “I actually wanted to be a pilot, but then realized my grades sucked.”

Loading...

Rihanna then gives Seth some saucy advice on how to “blow his wife away,” but at this point, the two of them are pretty drunk and laugh hard at each other’s jokes. They then evaluate Seth’s terrible pick-up lines before the day drinking segment ends with RiRi giving the comedian an extreme makeup makeover as he gears up to sing his hilarious drunken rendition of “Work” while she films the entire thing.

The duo seemed to have a great time, and you can watch the entire clip on YouTube.