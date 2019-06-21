Nicki Minaj Fans React To Her New Single, ‘Megatron’

Last week, Nicki Minaj teased fans that she would be releasing a new single by tweeting the word “Megatron” in capital letters. The “Pound The Alarm” hitmaker then confirmed the release date in another tweet and stated she would be doing another Queen Radio episode on the day of its release.

Now, on June 21, the single has been released worldwide and her fans, also known as “Barbs” are obsessed.

“Megatron is a bop I said what I said,” one fan tweeted.

“I love the fact that Nicki doesn’t adjust to the trap sound. She always comes in swinging with something different. #Megatron is something different. It’s not what your hearing on the radio. I love it,” another user shared to their Twitter account.

“.@NICKIMINAJ sounds so good on #MEGATRON. I’m so excited about this era. I’m ready for the album,” a third user stated in a tweet.

With the release, Minaj has treated fans with the music video too.

Within six hours of premiering the video, it has achieved over 2 million views on her official YouTube account.

As always, Nicki is owning a range of looks. From bikinis to bodysuits, to fur garments, she is giving you a whole lookbook.

“Yassss giving “Reloaded” Nicki!!! I’m here for it like I never left!!!! I loveeeee it!!!” a “Barb” stated in her YouTube comments.

For her latest collaboration with Chris Brown and G-Eazy, “Wobble Up,” Minaj is wearing skimpy Fendi garments in the music video, which The Inquisitr noted. To date, the music video has racked up over 27 million views on Brown’s official YouTube channel.

Since bursting onto the music scene, Minaj has won six American Music Awards, four Billboard Music Awards, five MTV Europe Music Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, and 11 BET Awards. With all this success, she hasn’t yet been able to bag herself a Grammy Award, despite being nominated a total of 10 times.

To date, Nicki has released four studio albums — Pink Friday, Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded, The Pinkprint, and Queen. Billboard reported Minaj’s record for having the most U.S. Billboard Hot 100 entries for a female artist, surpassing the late Aretha Franklin.

Aside from singing and rapping, she also acts. Her first role was playing the voiceover for the character Steffie in Ice Age: Continental Drift in 2012. Since then, she has starred in The Other Woman and Barbershop: The Next Cut. This year, she is set to be in The Angry Birds Movie 2 which is scheduled to be released in August.

On Instagram, Minaj has 103 million followers. On Twitter, she has 20.4 million followers.