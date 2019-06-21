Matt Lauer Ready To Sell $44 Million Hamptons Mansion As He Moves On Following Divorce From Annette Roque

The former NBC newsman was also erased from the 'Today' show's history.

Matt Lauer’s old life is about to end for good. The disgraced former Today show co-anchor is reportedly shopping his Hamptons mansion on the heels of his finally-finalized divorce from Annette Roque. Lauer and Roque’s palatial estate, Strongheart Manor, will be listed for $44 million, Page Six reports.

The former couple purchased the stunning estate from actor Richard Gere for $36.5 million in 2016, one year before Lauer was fired by NBC amid multiple misconduct allegations. The gated, 6.2-acre property sits just 300 feet on the ocean and features 12 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. Outdoor amenities include a basketball court, a private deep-water dock, and a pool that faces Peconic Bay.

Even amid their rocky, multi-million dollar divorce proceedings, Matt Lauer and Anette Roque had continued live together at the supersized home with their three kids, Jack, Romy, and Thijs, but that will soon end as they part ways for good.

Matt Lauer’s ex-wife is reportedly planning to stay in the Hamptons with her children, while the former NBC star will now buy his own place, Page Six sources say. Roque, who will get more than $20 million in assets in the divorce, will also keep Bright Side Farm, the couple’s 40-acre horse farm in nearby Water Mill.

Matt Lauer has been laying low in the Hamptons for the past two years after he was ousted by NBC amid multiple harassment and misconduct allegations. At the time of his firing, an insider told Page Six that Lauer, who was once the top morning TV newsman, had “zero plans” to stage a professional comeback in the news business and instead planned to “disappear and play golf” in his beloved Hamptons hometown.

While Matt Lauer will soon vacate his Hamptons home that he shared with his family, the 20-year Today show veteran was noticeably missing from the show’s 25th-anniversary video montage this week.

According to TooFab, Today’s history was rewritten as Lauer was carefully cut from a celebratory video on the anniversary of the NBC morning show’s 1994 move to Studio 1A. The awkward montage featured five-and-a-half minutes of “special moments” from Today’s past 25 years at Studio 1A with footage of Katie Couric, Al Roker, Lester Holt, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Carson Daly, and Bryant Gumbel. Lauer, who co-anchored Today from 1997 to2017, was not shown in the show’s video history at all, nor was his former co-host Ann Curry, who once said she was “not surprised” by the allegations against him.

You can see the Today show video, minus Matt Lauer, below.