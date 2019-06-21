Kylie Jenner Flaunts Insane Curves In Revealing Crop Top In Sexy New Instagram Video

Kylie Jenner was really feeling herself on Thursday evening when she posted a sexy new video on social media.

The makeup mogul was in the middle of a glam session when she recorded a short clip of herself getting ready in front of a mirror on her Instagram page. Kylie took the opportunity to showcase her super toned stomach while wearing a very revealing white crop top that featured an asymmetric cut, leaving most of her torso exposed. The knit top also had long sleeves, and she paired it with what appeared to be some beige sweatpants.

In the video, the 21-year-old has her long raven locks styled into a slightly weird above-the-shoulder updo, and she also made sure to secure them with some hairclips so she could get her makeup done. She rocks a full face of makeup, including some copperish eye shadow and dark eye liner, as well as thick dark lashes, her perfectly-shaped eyebrows, lots of contouring and blush, and some dark nude lipstick shade on her full lips. While holding her phone up to the mirror, Kylie also showed off her super long pink nails.

According to her Instagram stories, she was getting ready for a photo shoot — but not without the adequate skincare routine beforehand. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star showed her 138 million Instagram followers how she prepared for a shoot, with the first step being applying lots of moisturizer, followed by a thick layer of eye cream that she let sit until it got fully absorbed by her skin. But while she did share some behind-the-scenes clips, Kylie did not reveal exactly which project she was working on this time.

The mother-of-one made headlines on Thursday when a new teaser from the season finale of KUWTK was dropped, as reported by The Inquisitr. As fans of the show will know, the final episode of this season will finally show the moment the family find out about the cheating scandal involving Khloe Kardashian’s baby father and ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, and Kylie’s childhood friend, Jordyn Woods.

In the promo clip, Kim, Kylie, and Khloe sit at the table discussing the event, with the latter revealing she expected Tristan to do something like that (he also publicly cheated on her last year just days before she gave birth to their daughter), but that she never saw it coming from Jordyn.

Kylie then said she called her bestie in the aftermath of the scandal, but that “she didn’t really say anything.”

“She was just like, you know, crying the whole time. I was just telling her, ‘I’m like scared of you now. Like, that you’re capable of waking up the next morning with a smile on your face,'” the young billionaire said.

Fans can tune in on E! this Sunday to watch the two-part season finale.