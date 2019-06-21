Alessandra Ambrosio Lays On Her Back In Red Bikini For Sizzling Swimwear Photo Shoot

Alessandra is sizzling in a new bikini photo shoot.

Alessandra Ambrosio is proving that retiring from the Victoria’s Secret runway certainly doesn’t mean she’s lost her touch when it comes to showing off her amazing bikini body. The star stunned fans this week as her swimwear line Gal Floripa shared sizzling new photos of the mom of two laying on her back in the water while modelling a new two-piece from the line.

The gorgeous new photos of the 38-year-old model, which were posted to Instagram by Gal Floripa, showed her getting pretty wet in the water as she proudly revealed her seriously toned middle and gave the account’s followers a look at the two-piece in action.

The swimwear brand posted the seriously red-hot new photos of Alessandra from a recent swimwear in two separate uploads. The first showed her stunning face as she closed her eyes and lay back in the water with her arms lifted up over her head while surrounded by several small pink and white flowers that floated around her body.

The second new snap gave a better look at her flat and toned torso and the red bikini she was modelling, which featured a fun ruffle design across the chest and a matching design on the pretty skimpy bottoms.

In another picture posted by Tropic of C – which Ambrosio started alongside her sister Aline Ambrosio and friend Gisele Coria – this week, the mom of two gave fans just a glimpse at the skimpy red top as she shot a sultry look to the camera while holding a small pink and yellow flower in her teeth.

The star rocked wet hair in the photo as she rested her head on her hand.

The account revealed that Alessandra, who waved bye by to the Victoria’s Secret runway in 2017 after becoming an Angel a very impressive 17 years earlier in the year 2000, was modelling the Sereia bikini in the color guava.

But this actually isn’t the first look at that particular bikini Ambrosio has given fans.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, the supermodel also posed in the water in the bikini in another set of stunning photo shoot snaps, this time wearing it in the darker pantera color.

But her amazing body hasn’t come without some serious hard work.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar U.K. before hanging up her Victoria’s Secret wings, Ambrosio revealed that she hit the gym for at least an hour a day in the run up to big shows.

“I would say an hour to an hour and a half a day. It all depends on what I’m doing that day,” Ambrosio said when asked how long she spends in the gym when she knows she has a big event coming up.

She also admitted that she finds herself working out much harder now than before she became a mom to her two children.

“I think that my work-out regime has changed more after giving birth to my children as I didn’t really exercise before,” Alessandra revealed. “I think it’s very important to lead a healthy lifestyle, which includes a balanced diet and exercise.”