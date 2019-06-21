Maggie Lindemann Teams Up With Travis Barker On New Single, ‘Friends Go’

Earlier this year, Maggie Lindemann released her single “Friends Go.” Now, she has teamed up with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker on a new version.

The “Would I” songstress teased fans that she would be collaborating with Baker when she shared a photo with him on June 10 to her Instagram page. The pair are staring into the camera lens while standing in front of a grungy graffiti wall.

Today, Lindemann has released the new version and fans are happy with it.

“IT’S SO GOOD I LOVE IT,” one fan tweeted her in capital letters.

“This is sooooo good wow a bop,” another user shared on Twitter.

The original version of the track is currently one of her most played songs on Spotify and has racked up over 4 million plays. Its original music video has been a success too, achieving over 2 million views on her YouTube channel.

No confirmation on whether they will make a new music video for the new version, but Lindemann has been sharing multiple photos with Barker in different locations.

In April, Maggie opened up about being bipolar and how others react to it to MTV, which The Inquisitr reported.

“People think that quick mood swings is ‘oh my gosh! you’re bipolar’ when it’s so much more than a little mood swing,” she expressed.

“I think the biggest misconceptions of bipolar is that if you’re off one day, and on one day, if somebody doesn’t understand, then it’s really hard for them to,” Lindemann continued.

In 2015, she released her debut single, “Knocking On Your Heart.” She followed this up with “Couple Of Kids” and “Things.”

Her big breakthrough happened in 2016 when she released “Pretty Girl” which went on to become a worldwide success. It peaked at No. 4 in Sweden, No. 6 in Ireland, No. 8 in Norway and the U.K. and No. 12 in Australia. Despite not charting in the U.S., it received a gold certification. In Australia, it went triple platinum, while going platinum in the U.K where it was listed as the 28th biggest single of 2017, according to The Official Charts. The single was remixed by Cheat Codes and Cade and that version has been streamed over 543 million times.

She followed up this single with “Obsessed” in 2017, which has over 53 million streams. Since then, she released “Would I,” “Human” and “Friends Go” for her fans to enjoy.

On Spotify, she currently has over 2.5 million monthly listeners.

Maggie Lindemann has over 3.8 million Instagram followers while having over 490,000 followers on Twitter.