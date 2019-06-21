Nicole Scherzinger, 40, Lays On Her Back In Hot New Bikini Photo

Nicole's bikini body is on full display in Capri.

Nicole Scherzinger is showing off her bikini once again in stunning new photos posted to her Instagram account. The star took to the social media site on June 20 to show off her insane bikini body during a sunny trip to Capri, Italy, where she proudly revealed her toned body in a pretty skimpy purple two-piece.

The former Pussycat Doll shared several photos of herself taking in the stunning sights of the European vacation destination with her millions of followers, including two that had her laying on her back while out on the water.

The snaps showed Nicole enjoying a fun boat trip in her swimwear, first keeping a little more covered while being snapped as she put up her left arm with her long and flowy cover up shielding her body from the camera.

The “Poison” singer and The Masked Singer panellist then revealed a little more skin in the second snap in the upload, this time proudly flaunting her seriously toned bikini body in a skimpy purple bikini which featured a tiny thin strap across her hips.

Nicole, who will turn 41-years-old on June 29, lay down on the boat with her arms stretched out and one leg in the air while soaking up all the Italian sun and covering her eyes with a pair of glamorous shades.

In the caption of the bikini snap – which has already received more than 57,000 likes in a mere seven hours – Scherzinger told her 3.8 million followers that she was “grateful” to be able to see such stunning sights.

But that wasn’t the only peek at her bikini body Nicole gave fans as she donned the purple two-piece.

The star shared several other uploads throughout the day during her very sunny vacation, including a clip that showed her stretching her arms out as her purple cover-up flowed in the breeze while she gazed out over the ocean.

Another upload posted on June 20 had the star looking over her shoulder with the gorgeous coastline visible behind her.

“Blessed with yet another beautiful morning,” she captioned the upload.

As The Inquisitr reported, Nicole’s been very proudly showing some skin during her time in Capri. Earlier this week, she shared another bikini photo while rocking a plunging black bikini look as she looked out over the city.

The star has previously spoken out about how she achieved the amazing body she’s been flaunting on social media, telling Closer that it’s all about balance as she doesn’t deprive herself if she’s craving something not so healthy.

“I work out a lot. I jog a lot. I keep very active and you’ve just got to find the balance,” she said.

Scherzinger then continued of her diet and fitness routine, “I don’t believe in being too skinny or unhealthy. I believe in being healthy and having a healthy appetite like I love to eat all my meals. I love to have my desserts, my chocolate and cheese….”