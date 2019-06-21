Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Ample Cleavage In Sexy New Instagram Snap

Khloe Kardashian is pulling all the stops on her Instagram feed.

The reality TV star took to her social media page to share a stunning new snap, and her fans are absolutely loving it. In the photo, Khloe rocks a simple black tank top, which featured a very low neckline that put her ample cleavage on full display. She swapped her usual platinum blonde short bob for a super long, sleek hairstyle with a center part, allowing her straight tresses to cascade down her shoulders and chest.

The 34-year-old put her best modelling skills to work as she stroke a sexy pose while looking away from the camera, bringing her hand to the back of her head and slightly parting her lips. Khloe also donned a full face of makeup, including some light pink eye shadow as well as a dab of shimmery white on the corner of her eyes, topped off with thick, dark eyelashes. She also wore a light nude lipstick shade on her full lips, paired with a darker shade of nude lip liner.

Some contour and blush finished off the perfectly achieved glam, which was actually created by her makeup artist and friend of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Ash K Holm, who was tagged in Khloe’s photo. Behind her iconic hairstyle were celebrity hairstylists Andrew Fitzsimons and Shiry B Raz, while spray tan artist Isabel Alysa was responsible for Khloe’s super natural-looking tan.

Loading...

The new snapshot racked up over 620,000 likes and nearly 3,500 comments in just a few hours. However, many of Khloe’s 95.1 million Instagram followers appeared to be very confused as they thought she looked a little too much like older sister Kim Kardashian in the picture.

“is this kim or khole i cant tell,” one online user wrote, while another one chimed in, “Where is Khloé? This picture isn’t her.” Another person wondered, “Is it me, or does she look different in every one of her pictures?” while someone else’s comment echoed the prevalent opinion, “I thought it was kim.” This is not the first time the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star faces criticism that she has had too much plastic surgery done on her face, or that her photos are heavily edited.

Some of her fans left comments such as, “Giiiiirl i adore u but what the hell did you do to your nose,” and “what happened to your nose? lmao.” However, many are still supportive and don’t care about her looks, as they find her to be a role model regardless. “Khloe I love you so much. You are the person I look up to in life and love you for your wild personality. I really want to meet you some day,” one fan wrote in a sweet comment.