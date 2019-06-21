NBA Rumors: Nikola Vucevic One Of Celtics’ ‘Top Priorities’ In 2019 Free Agency, Per Shams Charania

With the Boston Celtics failing to land New Orleans Pelicans All-Star Anthony Davis and not using any of their picks in the recently concluded 2019 NBA Draft on a center, it looks like the team will be looking at free agency as their best hope of improving their big man rotation. And, as a new report suggests, the Celtics could have their eye on one of the top available centers in this year’s free agency period — Nikola Vucevic of the Orlando Magic.

Citing recent comments made by The Athletic and Stadium reporter Shams Charania, Bleacher Report wrote that the Celtics apparently consider Vucevic as “one of their top priorities” this summer, as they seek to improve their roster after a season that saw them eliminated by the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Per Bleacher Report, the Celtics are most likely targeting Vucevic because there’s a good chance their erstwhile starting center, Al Horford, will be signing with another team as an unrestricted free agent.

In addition to the likelihood of Horford leaving the Celtics this summer, Boston’s center rotation was further depleted in Thursday’s NBA draft, when they sent Aron Baynes and their No. 24 overall selection to the Phoenix Suns, in exchange for a 2020 first-round pick. As noted by Yahoo Sports, Baynes averaged 5.6 points and 4.7 rebounds in about 16 minutes per game in 2018-19 as Horford’s backup at the center position, but also missed significant time due to injuries.

A potential option for the #Celtics in free agency? Boston is reportedly a potential landing spot for center Nikola Vucevic if he doesn't re-sign with Orlandohttps://t.co/i35LPkegOh pic.twitter.com/bPp9hCNDaC — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) June 21, 2019

The Boston Celtics might not be the only possible landing spot for Nikola Vucevic, as ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported this week that the Magic are currently “motivated to get a deal done” as they try to re-sign their prized center. As cited by Bleacher Report, Wojnarowski added that the Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers could be in the running for Vucevic if he isn’t able to come to terms with Orlando.

The Sacramento Kings were also mentioned previously as one of Vucevic’s rumored suitors, although recent reports have suggested the team might look elsewhere in their search for a veteran center, as previously noted by The Inquisitr.

Regarding the Celtics’ chances of signing Vucevic, Bleacher Report predicted that Boston would likely be able to afford the 28-year-old center, given the strong possibility that both Horford and point guard Kyrie Irving will be leaving via free agency. Vucevic averaged 20.8 points, 12 rebounds, and 3.8 assists in 80 games for the Magic in the 2018-19 season, where he posted some of the best numbers of his career and played in his first NBA All-Star Game.