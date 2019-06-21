Paris Hilton Commends Kim Kardashian’s Role As A Mother Of Four: ‘I Can’t Even Imagine’

Paris Hilton is in awe of longtime friend Kim Kardashian’s motherhood skills.

The hotel heiress spoke with Us Weekly about Kardashian and how the KKW Beauty CEO manages her booming career and four children. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star recently welcomed a new baby into the West tribe- Psalm, 1 month. In addition, Kardashian and Kanye have North, 6, Saint, 3 and Chicago, 2. Hilton told Us Weekly at her event honoring her partnership with Glam App that while her pal “loves” motherhood, she doesn’t know if she would want the same situation.

“They’re on vacation right now and just enjoying the family life, and I can’t even imagine having four kids right now,” Hilton said. “I still feel like a kid myself.”

Hilton also told the outlet that she has yet to meet the beauty mogul’s second son, who she welcomed into the world in May. However, the Simple Life alum stated that she “can’t wait,” to meet him soon.

While Hilton isn’t planning to have children any time soon, the “Stars Are Blind,” songstress is returning to music. Last month, she released a song, “My Best Friend’s A**” and also released a video for the tune. Kardashian joined her friend for a cameo in the video, and the two socialites wore matching sparkly dresses in the video, which Hilton teased on Instagram. Hilton said that the former Dash CEO taught her a few fashion gems throughout their friendship.

“She has amazing style,” the actress told Us. “Ever since we were teenagers, she was always like, ‘This is really cool. This would look great on you.’ She has a very good eye for fashion. She told me that I taught her about spray tans and eyelashes and all of that, so we both have learned a lot from each other.”

The Inquisitr previously reported that Hilton and Kardashian are rebuilding their friendship since falling out and not speaking for several years. Many remember that the two former party girls were seen together at countless events in the early 2000s. The two reportedly were on the outs after the Kardashian/Jenner family became household names. Hilton, who used to be Kardashian’s boss, even did an interview in which she compared the Selfish author’s famous derriere to “cottage cheese,” and “cellulite in a trash bag.”

Since then, however, the two have been seen together more and more. Kris Jenner even came out to support the fashion designer at her Glam App party. Hilton posted a photo of the two on her Instagram page.