Tom Felton Endorses The Fan Theory That Harry Potter Was ‘In Love’ With Draco

Though Harry Potter and Draco Malfoy may have been enemies in the Harry Potter series, a bizarre fan theory maintains that Harry Potter secretly harbored a crush on his nemesis. Now, Tom Felton, who played the Slytherin student in the movies, has endorsed the fan theory, per The Daily Mail.

Felton made the comments while in a joint interview with Rupert Grint, who played Harry’s loyal best friend, Ron Weasley.

When asked about whether scenarios set forth by fans were fact or fiction, Grint read the theory aloud, which claimed that “even while he was with Ginny, Harry was always in love with Draco.”

“I think that’s clearly a fact,” Felton joked.

“Harry was constantly crushing on Draco. He just couldn’t hide it.”

At this point, Grint joined in on the fun.

“I think he made quite an impression on Ron, as well,” he teased.

“Yes, exactly,” Felton laughed. “It could have gone either way, really.”

However, though Felton endorsed the theory, his other co-stars were not quite as accepting. Other members of the cast who played the game included the Phelps brothers, James and Oliver, who played twins Fred and George, Evanna Lynch, who starred as Luna Lovegood, and Warwick Davis, who played Professor Flitwick.

All of the others deemed it fan fiction, with Lynch adding that she doesn’t “get” the fandom behind the couple.

Next, the actors were asked about a romance between Draco and Muggle-born brainiac Hermione Granger.

“What is it with Draco and matching him up with various Gryffindors?” Felton griped.

Felton also admitted that he had been sent a fair number of fan fiction stories, some of which he confessed were “alarming.”

The actors were doing an interview as part of an opening celebration for the newest roller coaster at Universal Orlando’s Wizarding World of Harry Potter. The ride, named Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, opened on June 13 and features sharp turns, a dramatic drop, and speeds of up to 50 mph.

Universal Orlando Resort / Getty Images

Meanwhile, the Harry Potter series was one of the most profitable movie series in history, earning over $7.5 trillion worldwide, per Box Office Mojo.

Since then, Rowling and Warner Brothers have tried to keep the magic alive with a spinoff series, Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them.

In addition, the series delved into the theater with Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, a play about Harry, Ron, and Hermione’s children. The show, which spans two nights, was picked up and shown both in London and New York and is coming to more cities soon.