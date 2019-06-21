Watch England Vs. Sri Lanka Cricket Live Stream: 2019 Cricket World Cup Match 27, Start Time, Preview

England will be looking ahead to the semifinals of the 2019 Cricket World Cup, but Sri Lanka have been given a lifeline in the tournament by a pair of washouts, and now must win to stay alive.

With eight points, and four matches remaining, one more victory should be enough for 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup host England to nail down a spot in the tournament semifinals. And they may have just what the doctor ordered when they face a struggling Sri Lanka side on Friday. But Sri Lanka with only one win has been given a lifeline by a pair of washouts and now, according to CricBuzz, are single-mindedly focused on scoring an upset over England — so much so that veteran fast bowler Lasith Malinga returned early from a bereavement leave to “spend Wednesday plotting England’s downfall” with Lankan skipper Dimuth Karunaratne. The team is as ready as it will ever be for the match that will live stream from Leeds.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the England vs. Sri Lanka Match 27 of the 2019 Cricket World Cup, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. British Summer Time on Friday, June 21, at the 18,300-capacity Headingley Cricket Ground, in Headingley, Leeds, England. In Sri Lanka, the game starts at 3 p.m. India Standard Time, as it will in India.

In the United States, cricket fans will need to give up on some sleep to enable themselves to watch the World Cup showdown between host England and desperate Sri Lanka, with a start time of 5:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Friday, 2:30 a.m. Pacific.

England, on the other hand, appear to be just hitting their stride, coming off a dominant, 150-run victory over spirited but winless Afghanistan as ESPN reported. The game saw England Captain Eoin Morgan lead from the front by posting a 148 total off of just 71 balls, clubbing an astonishing 17 sixes in his innings.

His explosion of maximums broke a previous Cricket World Cup six-hitting record held jointly, per The Guardian, by India’s Rohit Sharma, West Indies’ Chris Gayle and South Africa superstar AB de Villiers. Morgan’s 148 was also a career high for the England one-day captain.

Watch a preview of the England-Sri Lanka match, courtesy of CricBuzz, in the video below.

Here are the expected teams for the England vs. Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup Match 27.

England: 1 Jonny Bairstow, 2 James Vince, 3 Joe Root, 4 Eoin Morgan (captain), 5 Ben Stokes, 6 Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), 7 Moeen Ali, 8 Chris Woakes, 9 Adil Rashid, 10 Jofra Archer, 11 Liam Plunkett/Mark Wood.

Sri Lanka: 1. Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), 2. Kusal Perera (wicketkeeper), 3 Lahiru Thirimanne/Avishka Fernando, 4 Kusal Mendis, 5 Angelo Mathews, 6 Milinda Siriwardana, 7 Dhananjaya de Silva, 8 Thisara Perera, 9 Isuru Udana, 10 Lasith Malinga, 11 Nuwan Pradeep.

Veteran fast bowler Lasith Malinga of Sri Lanka returned from a bereavement leave early to prepare for the England match. David Rogers / Getty Images

In the United Kingdom, Sky Go will carry the live stream of the England vs. Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup match. In Sri Lanka, Channel Eye will broadcast the national team’s third Cricket World Cup match live and will also make a live stream of the match available.

In the Caribbean, Flow Sports has rights to the Cricket World Cup. In Australia, FoxTel Sport has the live stream of the game. In India, HotStar has the live streaming of all Cricket World Cup matches.

To watch a live stream of the 50-overs action in the England vs. Sri Lanka match at Leeds in the United States, the best option is to sign up for a one-week free trial of the Sling TV international sports package. The package includes Willow TV, which will carry live streaming video of the Cricket World Cup match. Another option is Hotstar US, which will stream all World Cup cricket matches.