Monday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: A Deadly Turn

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, June 24, reveal that things will take a dark turn when someone tries to do the right thing. Unfortunately, it appears as if the price for the truth is death. After Emma Barber (Nia Sioux) found out that Hope Logan’s (Annika Noelle) baby was alive, she was determined to tell her the news. Will she pay the ultimate price for wanting to reunite a mother and child?

Emma overheard Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) and Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) arguing about Hope and her baby. She then heard them saying that Beth was alive and confronted them about it. Xander confirmed that Hope’s daughter did not die in childbirth. Emma was furious and shamed them for not telling Hope the truth. She then started raging in the corridors wanting to find Hope.

Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) told her to calm down. He was not about to lose his chance with Hope just because of Emma. However, Emma would not cower to the heir apparent and this infuriated him. He is so close to having what he set out to do – he wants to marry Hope and together they can raise Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri).

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Emma is determined to let her boss know that her daughter is alive. She may race to Hope’s house in an effort to tell her the truth in person. But B&B viewers will also remember that Thomas warned her, “I am dead serious. You do not want to mess with me.”

Tragedy will strike and someone will die, per Highlight Hollywood. The evidence points to the fact that Emma could be the one who loses her life. Thomas has already proved that he is capable of despicable behavior. He has ended Hope and Liam’s marriage, and has used his own son to soften Hope’s heart.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that the tragedy will shock the Logan, Forrester, Avant, and Spectra families. They will try to process the death of someone who played such an important part in their lives. Quinn, Eric, Steffy, and Hope will also remember the good times that they shared with that person.

Interestingly, it seems that Pam Douglas (Alley Mills) could have some key information on the shocking death. She will tell Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) about what really went down at Forrester Creations that day.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.