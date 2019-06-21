‘The Hills’ Star Audrina Patridge Hints At A Possible Revival Of Her & Justin Bobby’s Romance

It looks like some things haven’t changed for The Hills stars Audrina Patridge and Justin “Bobby” Brescia.

The MTV show’s revival, titled The Hills: New Beginnings, recently had its premiere in Los Angeles. During the red carpet event, Patridge spoke with Entertainment Tonight about what viewers can expect from the new series. Patridge revealed in her interview that fans will be in for a treat as she rekindles her friendship with her ex, Brescia. She also spoke about the bond the former lovers still have to this day.

“I’ve known Justin since I was 19-years-old, it’s been so long,” Patridge said of her former beau.

The girl boss also said that she “can’t say anything,” about if the friendship will blossom into something else for the two single stars, but she did say that reuniting with Brescia has been a “wild ride.” Brescia also shared similar sentiments when he was asked about their dynamic.

“We’ve known each other for so long and gone through so much stuff together, so how could there not?” Brescia said, which Patridge agreed with.

Fans of the original The Hills, which ran from 2006-2010, recall that Patridge and Bobby had a tumultuous relationship that played out on the reality show. Since ending the show, the two remained friends and moved on to new relationships. Patridge married Corey Bohan in 2016 after dating on and off for eight years, per Entertainment Tonight. The two have a daughter together, Kirra, 2.

Patridge and Bohan called it quits in September of 2017 and had a tumultuous divorce. Despite a not-so-nice experience, the Prey Swim creative director said that she, “would love to get married again,” and would also like to have more little ones.

According to E! News, many of the MTV show’s original cast will be returning for the reboot. The current roster for the show is Patridge, Brody Jenner, Frankie Delgado, Spencer and Heidi Pratt, Stephanie Pratt, Whitney Port, Jason Wahler, and Brescia. The original show’s stars, Lauren Conrad and her replacement, Kristin Cavallari, will be noticeably missing from the reboot.

Conrad, who is an author and fashion designer, has reportedly “happily” distanced herself from the show and reality TV altogether. Cavallari is leaving The Hills behind, but has her own reality show, Very Cavallari, on E!

New cast members will include O.C. alum Mischa Barton, and Brandon Thomas Lee, who is the son of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.

The Hills: New Beginnings airs on Monday, June 24, on MTV.