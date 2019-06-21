‘B&B’ Recap For Thursday, June 20: Thomas Threatens Zoe

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Thursday, June 20, states that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) talked to his ex-wife about his concerns. He did not trust Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and wished that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) wouldn’t either. Liam told Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) that he cared about Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri), but he did not like that Thomas was using his son to manipulate Hope.

Liam answered a knock at the door. Hope was at the door because she wanted to personally see the happy family. Liam told her that he missed her, and she felt the same way. Steffy brought Phoebe (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) for Hope to hold. She beamed as she played with the baby. Steffy told her that she could stop by at any time.

Hope and Liam had a chance to talk alone when Steffy took the baby out of the room. Liam told her to be careful of Thomas. Hope said that she also needed to move on, although she was taking things slowly. They felt that they would still be married if Beth had made it. Liam and Hope held each other before she left, per She Knows Soaps.

Emma Barber (Nia Sioux) wanted to know where Beth was. Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) and Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) explained that Steffy was raising her. Emma realizes that Phoebe was Beth and demanded to know why they had not told Hope the truth. They stopped her from calling Hope, but she was determined to let her boss know that her daughter was alive.

Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) sought out her stepson to give him a piece of her mind. She told Thomas that Hope needed time to heal.

“I’m in love with your daughter,” he said, and tried to justify his actions. Brooke reminded him of his past and asked him to pay attention to Douglas. However, he was adamant that Hope belonged with him and his son. Afterward, Thomas daydreamed about his wedding day with Hope.

Zoe’s call interrupted his thoughts. She told him that Emma knows the truth. He asked Emma to come into his office where he threatened her. Emma shouted that Hope’s baby was alive, which made Thomas panic. The designer then gripped Emma’s shoulders and told her, “You do not want to mess with me!” Emma was furious.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.