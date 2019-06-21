Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals She Had A Threesome In Her Early 20s On ‘Red Table Talk’

Jada Pinkett Smith ruled out having more than one lover in the bedroom early in her life.

The Set It Off actress shared during an episode of Red Table Talk that she engaged in a threesome when she was younger. The actress said that the experience, which happened in her early 20s, was the first and only time the starlet engaged in the sexual activity, per HollywoodLife. In the preview of the upcoming episode, Smith shared with her daughter Willow and mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones that the experience wasn’t her cup of tea.

“I had a threesome once. I was very, very young. Like early 20s,” Smith said. “I didn’t like it. It just didn’t have the level of intimacy [I wanted]. But I tried it once and I was like, ‘Well, that’s not for me.'”

While Smith didn’t enjoy her experience back then, the Girls Trip star did state that if she was in love with two people at the same time, she might consider trying it again. She describes her tryst as something she did, “as a kid,” with Jones co-signing the statement by saying that the actress was just experimenting at the time.

The topic of Smith’s sex life came about because the hosts brought on a polyamorous couple to their show. The throuple (two women and a man) will appear on RTT on Monday, June 24. Smith recently shared with Jimmy Kimmel that the idea on the show was all Willow’s.

“Here’s the thing. It’s a throuple that Willow was actually following on Instagram. That’s how it all came to be. She became very curious about this polyamory thing,” Smith said during the June 5 episode.

The Inquisitr previously reported that RTT’s ability to have open and candid conversations contributed to the show’s first Daytime Emmy nomination. The series, which aired in 2018, joined the ranks of long-running shows like NBC’s Today Show with Kathie Lee & Hoda and syndicated programs Access Live, The Dr. Oz Show, and Rachael Ray. Smith recently revealed that, in the beginning, she saw the show “as a hobby,” that she, her daughter and mother could participate in.

“I did not expect this kind of response and this kind of success with Red Table Talk, but it’s the one [part of my career] that I’m most passionate about,” she said to Fast Company.

Red Table Talk airs on Facebook Watch on Mondays and is currently in its second season.