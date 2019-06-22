‘Bachelorette’ Showrunner Mike Fleiss Admits The Last Episode Sucked

The most recent episode of 'The Bachelorette' was a lot of bickering and not a whole lot of romance.

For many Americans, watching The Bachelor or The Bachelorette — depending on the time of year — is their Monday evening guilty pleasure. It can be nice to escape from reality and focus on someone else’s love life for a couple hours. The fact that there has been some juicy drama featured on just about every episode of this reality series certainly makes it all the more worth the watch.

But many fans love the franchise for more than just the drama. They tune in each week in hopes of watching relationships grow and develop in gorgeous faraway nations. Many fans have stated that the most recent episode of The Bachelorette didn’t really deliver. The showrunner of the series, Mike Fleiss, can’t disagree, according to Vulture.

The most recent episode was basically nonstop drama and for the most part, it had nothing to do with Hannah Brown, our current bachelorette. Instead of spending their limited time getting to know Hannah and trying to grow their relationship with her, most of her supposed suitors chose to focus on other issues going on within the group of men. The focal point of the drama was once again Luke P., who has been a controversial figure this season from day one. While it’s clear that Hannah certainly has an advanced connection with him, he has no support whatsoever from the other men in the house.

The Bachelorette's Hannah Brown Admits She's Smitten with Mike: 'He's Very Handsome' https://t.co/NDgNKzCmW5 — People (@people) June 11, 2019

Just about everyone thinks that Luke isn’t genuine and doesn’t deserve the time with Hannah he’s been getting. Their dislike of him hasn’t been lost on Brown, who had to break up fight after fight between Luke and other men in the latest episode.

By the end of the night she was so tired of the same old drama that she publicly admitted she wasn’t sure she wanted to continue onward with her journey to find love on the show. It’s not hard to see why. Brown is clearly putting everything on the line in hopes of finding love in this way, and few men seem to have been making the most of their time with her thus far this season.

Even though the latest episode of the show took place in the beautiful nation of Latvia, we barely got to see any of the scenery. Instead, just about every scene featured yet another blowup Luke P. fight.

Mike Fleiss understands that the most recent episode was fairly pathetic in terms of meeting viewers expectations.