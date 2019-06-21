‘RHONY’ Ramona Singer Posts Sizzling Throwback Bikini And Exercise Pics

Ramona Singer wowed her fans on Instagram by sharing two sizzling throwback shots of herself. In the first one, she stuns in a teeny pink bikini. In the second, she rocks a crop top and biker shorts while exercising.

Ramona first found fame starring on Bravo’s Real Housewives of New York, which is currently in its ninth season. Ramona is the only housewife to have been on the reality television show as a main character for its entire duration.

The current cast includes members from Season One Luann de Lesseps and Bethenny Frankel, as well as newer additions Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley, and Tinsley Mortimer.

Sonja and Dorinda were both quick to comment with their compliments on the Instagram snap.

In bikini photo, taken when she was 37, the reality television star poses on the beach while wearing the teeniest of pink string bikinis, featuring the bikini bottoms that have straps up to nearly the waist. With her windswept blonde hair and reflective sunglasses, she looked every inch the ’90s beach babe.

In the second photo, Ramona rocks a silver sports bra with vintage patterned biker shorts. True to late ’80s fashion, she also accessorized with bright yellow leg-warmers as she lifted weights at a gym.

Ramona also uploaded a third picture, though this one is from the present day. It shows the blonde New Yorker in ’80s inspired workout gear, consisting of a purple leotard over black leggings, for an aerobics day. She completed the look with a bright pink headband, leg-warmers, and wrist guards as she posed alongside co-star Dorinda.

Ramona posted the sizzling shots coming fresh from the divorce of her husband of 22 years, Mario. In an interview, she discussed adjusting to the life change, per Hollywood Life.

“Getting divorced wasn’t easy, but you know what? Mario and I are in a good place which you saw on the show,” she said.

“I love him as a person. I settled into that and it’s important to not harbor any animosity towards one person for the other.”

Ramona reiterated her desire to be amicable, as she believes that bitterness is “not good for yourself or your heart and soul or your children that you share.” Ramona and Mario share a 24-year-old daughter together.

When asked about her dating prospects, Ramona said that there was no one in the picture, but that she was “ok.”

“I’m not seeing anybody in particular but that’s OK,” she said. Though she ended on a hopeful note.

“Would I like to be in love again? Absolutely,” Ramona concluded.