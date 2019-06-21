NBA Rumors: New York Knicks ‘No-Brainer Destination’ For Kevin Durant In Free Agency, Says Skip Bayless

Will the Knicks still consider giving Kevin Durant a max contract in free agency?

Despite suffering another huge disappointment in the 2018-19 NBA season, New York Knicks owner James Dolan expressed strong confidence that their team will be an attractive destination for superstars in the 2019 NBA free agency. After trading the lucrative contracts of Tim Hardaway Jr. and Courtney Lee to the Dallas Mavericks before the February NBA trade deadline, the Knicks have created enough salary cap space to chase at least two incoming free agent superstars this summer.

In the past months, one of the NBA superstars who’s topping the list of the Knicks’ free-agent targets is Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors. Durant may have suffered an Achilles injury that could put him on the sideline for the entire 2019-20 NBA season, but according to Marc Berman of the New York Post, the Knicks’ interest in acquiring him this summer has not changed. However, with Kyrie Irving highly expected to join the Brooklyn Nets, it remains a big question mark if signing with the Knicks still make sense for Durant.

If he wants to add more NBA championship titles to his collection, Kevin Durant will be better off staying with the Warriors’ team that has already expressed their desire to offer him a max contract in the 2019 NBA free agency. However, in an appearance on FS1’s Undisputed on Thursday, which is currently posted on Twitter, Skip Bayless of ESPN said that it’s time for Durant to part ways with the Warriors and suggested the Knicks as a “no-brainer destination.”

“The no-brainer destination for me right here, right now for Kevin Durant… I’m going to take the much harder road: I’m going to go to the Knicks,” Bayless said.

Another indication during tonight's draft that the Brooklyn Nets are all-in on Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.https://t.co/EIzFiZzsR7 — Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) June 21, 2019

Bringing the Knicks back to the NBA Finals and ending their decades of title drought will undeniably help Kevin Durant cement his status as one of the best players of all-time. However, to make it possible, the Knicks should consider surrounding Durant with quality players that fit his game. As of now, the Warriors are trying to do everything they can to convince Durant to stay.

However, if Kevin Durant is determined to leave, Brian Windhorst of ESPN revealed on ESPN’s The Jump the Warriors have “discussed” the idea a “delayed sign-and-trade deal” involving the All-Star forward.

“One of the things that is being discussed right now is that the Golden State Warriors would offer Kevin Durant a five-year contract, $57 million extra than he can get signing elsewhere, let him rehab and then work with him to be traded, potentially to New York, potentially to somewhere else,” Windhorst said, as quoted by NESN.

In the potential scenario, Kevin Durant will agree to ink a new contract with the Warriors and after the 2019-20 NBA season, he will then be traded to one of his preferred landing spots. The idea will enable the Warriors to get precious trade assets in exchange for Durant instead of losing him as an unrestricted free agent without getting anything in return.