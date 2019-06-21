Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Chloe Shocks Adam By Baring Her Soul

Brand new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Adam finally hands Chloe over to Kevin, and they are reunited at long last. However, Chloe also bares her soul to Adam, shocking him.

For weeks now, Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) has been mentioned in the storyline, and her unexpected disappearance from the home she shares with Kevin (Greg Rikaart) and Bella in Portland, Oregon led to Kevin’s sudden return to Genoa City. Ultimately, Kevin kidnapped Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) because he mistakenly believed Phyllis and Adam (Mark Grossman) were dating, and he hoped to arrange an exchange. The fact that Phyllis and Adam were not romantically involved messed things up with Kevin’s plan.

Chloe actress Elizabeth Hendrickson discussed the explosive storyline with Soap Opera Digest recently. She assured everyone that Adam treated her better than Kevin treated Phyllis.

According to Hendrickson, “Adam has been treating Chloe quite well. I don’t know If she has HBO and Netflix, but she’s definitely not in some dingy dungeon.”

Eventually, Adam allows Chloe and Kevin to see each other, and Chloe feels hopeful once she finally sees her husband, whom she trusts to always take care of her. Since Adam is the one who took her, though, Chloe is desperately worried about her and Kevin’s daughter, Bella. She cannot stand the possibility that Adam’s unpredictable actions could somehow cost her another daughter. Chloe fears for Bella’s safety, and because of that, she asks Kevin for some time alone with Adam.

After Kevin leaves, Hendrickson revealed, “They bare their souls as to what they both went through with Delia’s death. For Chloe, she explains what it was like to lose a child because of his wrongdoings and actions. And for Adam, he lets her know the pain and agony he went through after learning that he killed a small child.”

Surprisingly, it seems like these two actually share a moment of connection when they discuss the devastating loss of Delia. Chloe does not necessarily accept any apology that Adam may offer, but she does see him as a person after their discussion. Then, things take an unexpected twist.

“Then their meeting takes a shocking turn as they re-explore their complicated past,” said Hendrickson.

It is tough to imagine what might happen, but these two certainly have a lot of bad blood between them, and Adam believes Chloe is the one who shot him recently. In that case, though, Adam regained his memories after the trauma, so perhaps Chloe inadvertently helped Adam.