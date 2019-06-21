Kylie Jenner Spreads Legs Open, Sips Wine In Sexy White One Piece & Instagram Is Going Nuts

Kylie Jenner is flooring fans with her latest stunning Instagram update.

As fans of the lip kit mogul know, Jenner uses social media for a number of things including to promote her businesses and show off her rockin’ body to fans. Even though she just gave birth to daughter Stormi a little over a year ago, Jenner has continued to show off her flawless figure in a number of NSFW outfits. Today, Kylie leaves almost nothing to the imagination in another sultry outfit.

In the new post, Jenner shared not one but two new photos that have got her fans buzzing. The first photo in the series shows Kylie sitting on a stone table in her backyard and striking a pose. The 21-year-old wears her long, dark locks down and straight along with a face full of her signature makeup complete with eyeliner, eyeshadow, blush, and mascara. Kylie spreads her legs slightly open and her picture perfect body is fully on display in a white one-piece bodysuit that showcases her fit figure including her toned and tanned legs.

The model completes her look with a pair of white socks and white sneakers as she sips a glass of white wine. Just in front of the mother of one sits a little cup of strawberries and the wine bottle. The next image in the series is very similar to the first one, with Jenner slightly altering her pose and holding the glass of wine at her side.

Since the photos went live on her account, they’ve earned the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star a ton of attention with over 1.8 million likes as well as 12,000-plus comments in less than an hour of going live. Some followers commented on the post to let Kylie know that she looks flawless while countless others let her know that they are huge fans.

“Can you get anymore perfect,” one fan wrote with a heart-eye emoji.

“You look like a snack,” another user gushed.

“Cutie pie. She’s just so Gorgeous to Me,” one more Instagram fan commented with a series of emojis.

According to Women’s Health, Kylie is not a huge fan of going to the gym but it’s grown on her in the past few years. The youngest KarJenner loves to workout with her sisters and switches up her routine regularly so she doesn’t get bored. Right now, Kylie is a big fan of HIIT (high-intensity interval training) and that includes “a lot of weights, cardio, running, squats and pushups.”

Obviously, her work at the gym is paying off.