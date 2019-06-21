Tom Holland Confirms That He’s Not In A Relationship With Zendaya, Despite Years Of Romance Rumors

Tom Holland just cleared up years of speculation about him possibly being in a relationship with Zendaya, his Spiderman: Homecoming and Far From Home co-star. In an interview with Elle Magazine, Holland said that he’s not in a relationship right now mostly because he’s focused on his career. But Holland did make it clear that he’s not the type of guy who shies away from a romance with the right person, as long as he has the time to invest in it.

“I’m not the fleeting type at all; it’s not my way of life.” he said.

But even though they aren’t boyfriend and girlfriend, it’s clear that Tom has a lot of respect for the 22-year-old actress. He heaped lots of praise on her for doing her own stunts during her movie, The Greatest Showman.

During the interview, Tom recalled a moment during a visit to the set when he doubted that Zendaya would jump off of a pole during a trapeze scene. She proved him wrong.

“I remember thinking, There’s no way she’s going to jump off that—it’s like 60 feet. And then she jumped. We were gobsmacked,” he said.

This isn’t the first time that Tom has denied that he and Zendaya are seeing each other. Back in 2017, they both used social media to deny the rumors of a relationship which had been triggered by their onscreen chemistry in Homecoming,Business Insider reports. People Magazine claimed to have a source who said that they were going on romantic vacations together but both Tom and Zendaya made fun of that report.

“Wait wait…my favorite is when it says we go on vacations together HA! I haven’t been on vacation in years! hbu [how about you] @TomHolland1996?” she tweeted.

“Does the press tour count?” Tome Holland quipped in reply.

Tom Holland, Zendaya appear in Barcelona on the occasion of the CineEurope event on June 18, 2017, in Barcelona, Spain. Robert Marquardt / Getty Images

Loading...

Tom and Zendaya are back to playing love interests in Spiderman: Far From Home. In the previous film, it was revealed that her character’s nickname was MJ, a nod to Mary Jane Watson, Peter Parker’s love in the comics and the previous films. Zendaya dialed up the association with Mary Jane when she arrived at the movie’s press tour with red hair, one of the characters most memorable physical characteristics.

Zendaya’s connection to MJ has already caused controversy because some fans took offense to the casting because the actress is biracial. As Comicbook.com reports, one fan recently tweeted to Zendaya to tell her that she “wasn’t my MJ.”

But the former Disney channel star had the perfect retort.

“Too late!” she tweeted back.