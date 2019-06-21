‘Game Of Thrones’: ‘Rick And Morty’ Creators Loved Season 8 But, Like Everyone Else, Wished It Was Longer

Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland defend the 'Game Of Thrones' showrunners' choices in final season.

Fans of HBO’s Game of Thrones have been very critical of the final season. Many viewers felt that the series was too rushed, while others questioned some of the creative decisions regarding main characters. However, the creators of Rick and Morty have now come out in defense of the Game of Thrones showrunners’ choices for Season 8 of the epic fantasy series.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Rick and Morty creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland defended the Game of Thrones showrunners, David Benioff and Dan Weiss, for their creative choices in Season 8.

When asked, Harmon admitted to not wanting to watch Season 8 of Game of Thrones for some time. However, this was not because he feared it would be bad, but merely because he didn’t want the series to end. However, once he did tune in to the final season, he was happy with what he saw.

“I wanted to keep this soap opera in my life,” Harmon told Entertainment Weekly.

“But I knew it had to end, and I was as satisfied as I possibly could be watching a staple in my life wrap up and all of the characters taking each other out.”

Harmon then went on to praise Benioff and Weiss for just how much they managed to squeeze into Season 8 of Game of Thrones.

When asked about what he thought of the final season of Game of Thrones, Roiland gave praise for the structure of Season 8. However, he added that he did wish that there were more episodes, something that many fans of the series have also previously lamented.

“I just selfishly wanted more episodes. I wanted to get to those plot points at a slower pace. I didn’t want it to end either. I wished it was stepped out over three more seasons, or three of four more episodes.”

As Screen Rant points out, Harmon and Roiland’s defense of Benioff and Weiss could be a reciprocal matter since the Game of Thrones showrunners has “previously offered gushing praise for Rick and Morty while doing the DVD commentary for the infamous ‘Pickle Rick’ episode [of Rick and Morty].”

Or, perhaps their praise comes down to also being creators of a well-loved TV series and can appreciate the development from the other side.

Regardless, it seems the universal stance on the final season — regardless of whether you loved or hated it — was that the series could definitely have been longer.

Season 8 was the final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones. HBO is currently in production on a prequel series set in the same universe as Game of Thrones. However, no release date has yet been announced for this new series.

Season 4 of Rick and Morty will premiere in November.