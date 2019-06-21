Kara Del Toro Flaunts Mega Cleavage On A Pink Scooter

Kara Del Toro has a lot to celebrate – the Maxim model has recently reached 1 million followers on Instagram. Kara’s June 20 update didn’t seem out to celebrate the landmark, but it did appear to be championing all things Italian.

Earlier today, the 25-year-old updated her account. True to the Rome, Italy geo-tag, the model appeared to be in the city’s streets. An eye-catching side street snap was showing Kara leaning against a pink scooter. With the street behind her empty save a passer-by, Kara took center stage. She had been photographed resting her rear against the two-wheeler. Given Kara’s full-frontal positioning, fans were getting quite an eyeful.

Kara had opted for a tiny white top. The cropped material was flaunting the model’s abs, but the low-cut neckline was likely drawing the eye for most fans. It was cleavage-flaunting and showcasing the blonde’s ample assets to their best. Decorative bows on the shoulder and around the bust enhanced the top’s appeal as did loose-flowing elements. The Texan had opted for stylish jeans and a shoulder bag to complete her look.

Caption-wise, Kara seemed to be embracing her location. She wrote “goodbye” in Italian alongside giving a nod to her Boohoo outfit. Admittedly, this super-trendy look seems like it was worth a mention. The Italian vibe was further enhanced by a hair accessory in reds and whites.

Be it for the style, the cleavage, the European setting, or other reasons, fans are absolutely loving today’s update.

“Must be the season for beautiful Instagram models to goto [sic] italy, lucky Italians,” one fan wrote.

“Yes! Perfect outfit for Roma” was another comment.

Kara has been keeping her fans updated on her recent travels. She has sent out snaps of herself visiting stunning manicured gardens and palazzo-like settings. Likewise documented has been a trip to the scenic Lake Como destination. Kara posed for a photo against the water backdrop two days ago. The picture (seen above) came with a slinky, low-cut dress in shimmering metallics and a luxurious feel. Kara had dolled herself up with glam hair, red lips, and jewelry. As her caption mentioned, she had been spending time with Guess – Kara has fronted campaigns for the clothing giant.

Kara also appears to have been enjoying some culinary perks while in Italy. Her update from three days ago joked about carbohydrates – the snap (seen above) showed the model enjoying an al fresco snack with fresh-baked breadsticks. Once again, Boohoo clothing was mentioned.

Today’s update has proven popular. It racked up over 12,000 likes within five hours of going live.