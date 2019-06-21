Kourtney Kardashian And Scott Disick Continue Costa Rica Getaway Without Sofia Richie

Former couple Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick went to Costa Rica with their kids, but without Sofia Richie — and the internet is on fire today because of this new information.

The parents to Mason, Penelope, and Reign were on hand with Kardashian-West kids North, Saint and Chicago. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were there, too, as the family continued to tape vacation episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

This is not the first time the Kardashian sisters have visited this enchanting Central American country. Costa Rica was the KUWTK destination of choice two years ago, when things did not go very smoothly because of certain circumstances, including a family meeting at which Khloe says she felt left out of (see below).

Another one of those circumstances was that Scott was on board for the trip, but he wasn’t on board for the unspoken rules. Since he and Kourtney were no longer together, Disick actually went so far as to sneak another woman into his hotel room. At that point, Kourtney had had enough, and so she banned Scott from any other Kardashian family trip.

“After the last family trip he was on… he flew out a girl on the trip and I’m just not looking to have that again,” Kourtney confessed during a past KUWTK episode, as Us Weekly magazine noted.

However, Kourtney seems to have had a change of heart about her ex-boyfriend. In fact, he was asked to join in on this most recent trip that included Kim, Kanye, and all the children from the unions of both couples. As seen above, Scott and Kourtney have been talking about co-parenting and how the two have matured because of their newly acquired skills when it comes to sharing the children, especially during a family getaway.

Meanwhile, Scott’s main squeeze remains at home in the U.S., all set to enjoy a day with Miranda Kerr, as she suggested in a social media post on June 20 that has recently been removed.

Yesterday’s Instagram post had Sofia Richie in New York City, looking very sexy while wearing nothing underneath her bright yellow suit jacket. Scott also wore yellow on Instagram, but his post dates back two weeks from today. As for Kourtney Kardashian’s Instagram presence since she’s been away, the reality star shared a vintage photo today in which she isn’t wearing anything at all.

So, while Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick continue to enjoy the most recent KUWTK outing outside of the country, Scott’s girlfriend, Sofia Richie, is enjoying having some time in the states away from her current boyfriend.