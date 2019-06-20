‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Should Leave David Eason, Says ‘Couples Therapy’ Star Jenn Mann

Once former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans lost custody of her children after her husband David Eason allegedly killed the family dog, Nugget, many people began chiming in with opinions; many of whom think Evans Should leave Eason. And Screen Rant reports that Couples Therapy’s Jenn Mann is one person that supports this move.

Mann made the comments during an interview with Hollywood Life earlier this month and suggested that the pain of losing her children will likely push Evans to leave Eason.

“If that doesn’t, I don’t know what will,” Mann said. “But I think that everyone around her needs to be giving her a constant reality check. This is not the time to mince words or be codependent and enable her in an irrational thinking. In my opinion as a therapist this is an incredibly self-destructive relationship for Jenelle.”

“I do believe that she loves her children,” she added. “She clearly states it. But, you don’t make a choice like this [to stay] if you are someone who feels good about yourself.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Evans recently posted a video of her family reunited, suggesting she is trying to move past the drama. In particular, the video shows Evans with Eason and their kids, Kaiser and Ensley, playing with chickens in a coop.

“Here’s a little sneak peek of getting chicks and chickens for the first time,” she captioned the post.

The animal shelter is reeling after receiving thousands of calls from Teen Mom 2 fans, following allegations that David Eason, husband of the show’s former star Jenelle Evans, reportedly shot and killed their family dog, Nugget. https://t.co/k3ajUekTWh — WECT News (@wectnews) June 19, 2019

Evans’s children are currently in the custody of temporary caregivers. Although there is hope that Evans and Eason will regain custody of their children eventually, parenting experts suggest that the process typically lasts longer than a year, so it won’t likely be happening any time soon. But if Evans and Eason don’t focus on their progression as parents, it’s possible that they will lose custody of their children permanently.

Loading...

As of now, Evans and Eason are scheduled to return to court later this month.

Evans was again in the news recently after she fired back at her sister for saying that Evans would never regain custody of her children. Per The Inquisitr, Evans suggested that her sister was unbalanced, did not understand her situation, and urged fans to ignore her comments.

MTV is currently moving forward with Teen Mom 2 without Evans and replaced her with Jade Cline of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant fame. Evans was a part of the show for nearly 10 years and made her TV debut on Season 2 of 16 and Pregnant, which showed Evans discovering that she was pregnant with her son, Jace.