‘Big Brother’ Superfans Blast ‘Hideous’ Season 21 House

Diehard fans of the summertime reality show say their eyes hurt after looking at the 'BB21' house.

Big Brother superfans are getting their first peek at the Season 21 house—and they are not all happy with it. Entertainment Tonight posted a sneak peek at the CBS summertime house, and longtime host Julie Chen Moonves was even in the house to point out some features in the place, like the ladder that leads to the Head of Household room on the second floor.

As previously predicted, the Big Brother 21 house is decorated with a camping theme—or “glamping” as Chen Moonves put it. And while there are plenty of woodsy features and cowboy style pillows in the BB21 abode, some Twitter fans think the bright, primary colors in the house look like a McDonald’s play yard and that the house is more fit for a circus clown than a reality TV competition.

Indeed, reaction to the early Big Brother 21 house reveal was not positive as diehard fans of the CBS reality show took to Twitter to blast the “hideous” and “tacky” décor. Others described the home as the ugliest Big Brother house in 21 seasons. Even Big Brother legend Evel Dick Donato weighed in to comment on the hideous house design as he wondered how CBS execs approved the design.

What kills me is this: Someone actually came up with that horrible house design and even worse, all of the higher up's thought it was a great idea! Like no one said "This is the most hideous thing I have ever seen in my life!"???? — EvelDick (@EvelDick) June 20, 2019

Imagine being a super fan getting casted this season and walking into that tacky house ???? #bb21 — bbnomwheel (@bbnomwheel) June 20, 2019

I've only seen a few pics and my eyes hurt …. @CBSBigBrother WHAT WERE YOU GUYS THINKING THAT HOUSE IS HIDEOUS #BB21 — BB21 (@TheBBBackdoor) June 20, 2019

we really have to watch that mess of a house for like 100 days? ???? #bb21 — james. (@jamesliam_) June 20, 2019

I think we should note that this is the last time all the fans will collectively agree this summer, that house design is bad #BB21 — DO I NEED TO BRING THE RECEIPTS (@LolitaMone) June 20, 2019

In the preview videos, which you can see below, ET describes the house as “Summer Camp, Big Brother style,” but it may take a while for fans to warm up to the theme, especially on the heels of the truly glamorous Big Brother Canada house that was recently showcased on the Canadian version of the reality show.

Big Brother fans did have a heads-up about this season’s theme. Ahead of the house reveal on ET,The Cheat Sheet noted the 21st season of Big Brother would feature an outdoorsy theme with a first competition called “Camp B.B.”

A TV Guide article also revealed that the first challenge for Big Brother Season 21 will have the 16 contestants making their way through a dark forest with no flashlights to find the Big Brother “camp.” A series of obstacles and decoy camps—such as a honey-laden Camp Bee Bee or the disco-themed Camp Bee Gees—could deter the players from making it to Camp B.B.

Here is a Early Preview of the #BB21 House Design : SUMMER CAMP THEME … Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/VuN8Grrwbv — BMX-TV (@BMXtvonline) June 20, 2019

the house is so ugly 🙁 pic.twitter.com/rDdtuHUy3u — casey (@concealerbb) June 20, 2019

Please tell me this is a joke and Tuesday night the HGs will entire a totally different house #BB21 https://t.co/KsNYhOPBZ9 — #BB21 (@BB_QuackPack) June 20, 2019

Big Brother Season 21 kicks off with a two-night premiere on June 25 and 26 on CBS.