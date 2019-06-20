Andy Cohen Reacts On Twitter After Being Accused Of Snubbing Lisa Vanderpump Amid Mother’s Death

Andy Cohen was accused of failing to reach out.

Andy Cohen is fighting back after being accused of snubbing Lisa Vanderpump after the recent passing of her mother.

On Twitter, hours after news first broke of the death of 84-year-old Jean Vanderpump, a disgruntled social media user confronted Cohen with claims of having allegedly failed to reach out to the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star. However, according to Cohen, the Twitter user got her theory all wrong.

“Cathy we were in touch privately on Tuesday, but I appreciate your concern about how and when I sent my condolences,” Cohen wrote.

Although Cohen made it clear to the woman that he had already reached out, but chose to do so in a private setting, rather than Twitter, she wasn’t buying his comment and suggested he should have made a statement during a recent episode of his late-night talk show, Watch What Happens Live. She also said Cohen should have questioned Lisa Rinna, who was a guest on Tuesday night, about whether or not she had reached out to her former co-star.

According to Cathy, Cohen has mentioned the deaths of other Real Housewives star’s family members on the show and should have done the same for Vanderpump.

“We see you Andy,” she taunted.

But Cohen didn’t back down and further explained his decision to keep his communication with Vanderpump to himself until after the news of her mother’s death was shared publicly.

“She asked me not to mention it to anyone at all, so I respected her wishes and did not mention it on the air. And before you yell at me for not mentioning it tonight, I want you to know that we pre-tape our Thursday shows,” he concluded.

Loading...

Cohen’s recent run-in with the critical fan comes just days after he was forced to defend himself against another fan who accused him of encouraging Rinna to drag Vanderpump during Tuesday night’s episode of his show.

As fans may have heard, Cohen did use the words “drag” and “Lisa Vanderpump” during a segment from the show, but he wasn’t telling Rinna to say negative things about Vanderpump. Instead, he was promoting an upcoming event in which people were expected to dress in drag as a number of the Real Housewives cast members, including Rinna and Vanderpump.

Vanderpump quit her role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills earlier this month after nine seasons.

Watch What Happens Live airs weeknights at 11 p.m. on Bravo TV.