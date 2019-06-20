Watch Uruguay Vs. Japan Copa America Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Group C Match Online

Uruguay are looking increasingly like favorites to take their 16th Copa American championship, with Japan lining up as their next potential victim.

After their 4-0 drubbing of Ecuador in the Copa America Group C opener, Uruguay and their Man of the Match Luis Suarez may have moved into position as favorites to take what would be their 16th title in the tournament that dates back to 1919. In their group, Chile — defending champions in back-to-back Copa America tournaments — would appear to pose the only real threat to Uruguay. Now they take on one of the tournament’s two “guest teams,” Japan, who have not even sent their “A” roster to South America to take part in the prestigious championship of that continent, according to SB Nation. In the match that will live stream from Brazil, a win will put Uruguay into the knockout stage without even facing Chile yet.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Copa America Group C second-round group stage match, pitting eighth-ranked Uruguay against 28th-ranked Japan, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. Brasília Time at the 60,540-seat Arena do Grêmio in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, on Thursday, June 20.

In Uruguay, kickoff will also take place at 8 p.m. Uruguay Time, but in Japan, that start time will be 8 a.m. Japan Standard Time on Friday morning, June 21. In the United Kingdom, kickoff time is set for midnight British Summer Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the live stream at 7 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 4 p.m. Pacific.

Though Japan has lost all but three of their seven contests with Uruguay, including two victories and a draw, dating back to 1985, per 11v11, one of those victories came just last October when the Samurai Blue edged La Celeste 4-3 in a friendly played at Saitama Stadium in Japan. In fact, Japan and Uruguay have never played a game outside of Japan prior to Thursday’s showdown in Brazil. Nor have they played a competitive match since the Kirin Japan Cup in 1985.

Uruguay’s Luis Suarez took Man of the Match honors in his team’s opening win over Ecuador. Pedro Vilela / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the Uruguay vs. Japan Thursday 2019 Copa America Group C showdown, use the stream provided by ESPN+, the online subscription service of sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network subscription costs $4.99 per month, but comes with a seven-day free trial, giving fans a week-long period to watch the La Celeste vs. Samurai Blue Copa America match at no charge.

Loading...

In Uruguay, the Uruguay vs. Japan showdown will be streamed live by TCC Football, while in Japan, the DAZN sports streaming service will stream the match.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream is set to be carried by Premier Sports. And in Canada, every 2018-2019 Copa America match is streamed live on the TSN Go sports platform.

Throughout the Caribbean islands, the game will stream via SportsMax. For a list of other outlets around the globe that will carry a live stream of Uruguay vs. Japan, be sure to check Live Soccer TV.