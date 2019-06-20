Ariana Grande Says She Won’t Add Extra European Tour Dates, Staying ‘Closer To Home’ Is ‘Best’ For Her Health

Ariana Grande unfortunately will not be likely to tour through Europe any time soon. On Thursday, the singer announced that her “Sweetener World Tour” has just been extended to include a few more dates in the U.S. Some fans of the pop star located in Europe were disappointed to see that she isn’t adding more tour dates overseas and asked why. Grande eventually responded to one frustrated follower, explaining that she has chosen to stay in the U.S. for mental health reasons, per E! News.

Grande’s initial tweet revealed that the tour will now include November and December dates in New York, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Arizona, California, and Nevada. The tour had been previously scheduled to end in September in the United Kingdom.

One fan expressed confusion over the “thank u, next” singer’s decision to perform several shows in the same states rather than continuing her travels.

“I just can’t understand why she’s literally doing 4-5 shows in a STATE instead of going to other countries,” the fan tweeted. “It really makes no sense to me.”

Grande took a moment to clear things up. She wrote in a response that a full European leg of her tour would be a “big step” for her, as she is still dealing with some emotional trauma.

“This is simply the best i’m capable of at this time and keeping me closer to home for a majority of the dates is what’s best for my health rn,” the 25-year-old singer said.

The user apologized for the way they reacted to the news, prompting Grande to forgive them and elaborate a bit on her response.

“i am getting better n feeling grateful. finding a balance between self preservation and doing what i love,” she said.

Grande thanked her fans for supporting her through her journey, but also for “wanting more” of her.

The singer’s tour comes on the heels of a tumultuous two years. In May of 2017, a bombing tragically occurred as fans were leaving one of Grande’s performances at the Manchester Arena in the United Kingdom, killing 22 people. Grande was left traumatized by the experience and has since revealed her struggles with post-traumatic stress disorder. She took a temporary hiatus from her “Dangerous Woman Tour” until later that year, when she hosted a benefit concert for the victims and their families.

The following year, her ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller, passed away from a drug overdose. Grande and her fiance at the time, comedian Pete Davidson, split soon after.

The singer composed her latest album, thank u, next, as a way to cope with her pain, but it has come with a cost. She tweeted in April that performing the songs has been “hell” for her because she must continuously re-live the trauma, HuffPost reported. However, she vowed to continue on with her tour.

“it’s hard and i’m trying and my soul is confused and tired and i love u,” she wrote to her fans in April.